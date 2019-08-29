Atlantic City Christmas Parade

Kung fu Santas from Devine's Martial Arts demonstrate moves as they march in the annual Atlantic City Christmas Parade, on the Boardwalk, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GOLD Devine's Martial Arts

SILVER Loggi International Karate Academy

BRONZE Amerikick EHT

FINALIST American Martial Arts Academy

FINALIST 609 Jiu Jitsu & Fitness

FINALIST APEX WRESTLING

FINALIST Freestyle Martial Arts Academy

