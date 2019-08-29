GOLD Staying Afloat Tank Center

SILVER Sood Center for Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery - Dr. Mohit Sood

BRONZE Accent Aesthetics

FINALIST Cornerstone Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine

FINALIST Medical Aesthetic Center

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments