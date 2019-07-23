RESORTS
VARIOUS TIMES AND DATES JULY 2 THROUGH JULY 31; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Sharpe Family Singers is comprised of husband and wife Ron Sharpe and Barbara Russell as well as daughter Samantha, sons Logan, Aidan and Connor. Russell and Sharpe originally met as part of the cast of Broadway’s “Les Miserables,” and the couple brings this love of the theater and its music to the “Best of Broadway” show. Concertgoers will get a chance to hear all their favorite show tunes performed to perfection by the Sharpe Family Singers.