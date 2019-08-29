The Duke O' Fluke, full of Fernwood Avenue Middle School students, cuts across the Shipping Channel off of Somers Point heading to a new testing site. A group of student from the Fernwood Avenue Middle School, in Egg Harbor Township go out on the Great Egg Harbor Bay, Environmental education in the bay, with the focus of a student's first time out on the water. Tuesday, October ,18, 2011 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)