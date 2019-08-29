Dr. Ryan Buccafurni at Integrity Physical Therapy and Wellness, Northfield showied needles and tools for dry needling. Dry needling is a method that was used by physical therapists in New Jersey to help relieve and manage pain, but the state banned physical therapists from doing the practice stating that they weren't qualified for the specific method. They also got a lot of push back from acupuncturists. A current bill in the NJ legislature would reverse that ban and allow PTs to do dry needling. Oct. 29, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)