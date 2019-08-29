Dry needling

Dr. Ryan Buccafurni at Integrity Physical Therapy and Wellness, Northfield showied needles and tools for dry needling. Dry needling is a method that was used by physical therapists in New Jersey to help relieve and manage pain, but the state banned physical therapists from doing the practice stating that they weren't qualified for the specific method. They also got a lot of push back from acupuncturists. A current bill in the NJ legislature would reverse that ban and allow PTs to do dry needling. Oct. 29, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

GOLD Integrity Physical Therapy and Wellness

SILVER Rothman Orthopaedics

BRONZE Spectrum Fitness & Rehab

FINALIST NovaCare Cape May Court House, NJ, USA

FINALIST Maximum Function Physical Therapy

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments