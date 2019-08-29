Santori Produce

From left, Dominic Santori, assistant manager, Gino Santori, general manager, Andre and Joanne Santori, owner, at Santori’s Produce, in Somers Point, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

GOLD Santori's Produce & Deli Market

SILVER B.F. Mazzeo’s Fruit & Produce

BRONZE Bagliani's Market

FINALIST Produce Junction

FINALIST M&S Produce Outlet

Tags

Load comments