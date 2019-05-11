Best-Selling Books Week Ended May 4.
FICTION
1. "The 18th Abduction" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little Brown)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
3. "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)
4. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)
5. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "Neon Prey" by John Sandord (Putnam)
7. "Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
8. "What Do You Do With a Chance by Kobi Yamada (Compendium)
9. "Collusion" by Newt Gingrich (Broadside)
10. "Spy School British Invasion" by Stuart Gibbs (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
NONFICTION
1. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
3. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates (Flatiron)
5. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
6. "The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life" by David Brooks (Random House)
7. "KetoFast" by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)
8. "Backstage Pass" by Paul Stanley (Harper One)
9. "Trillion Dollar Coach" by Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rodenberg and Alan Eagle (Harper Business)
10. " The Path Made Clear" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)