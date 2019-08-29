Urgent Care

Tamara Belle (left), Nurse Practitioner for Internal Medicine, takes Sanai Mays (right), 5, to get an icepop for both her and her father at the AtlantiCare Urgent Care in Egg Harbor Township. February 17, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)

GOLD AtlantiCare Urgent Care Egg Harbor Township

SILVER AtlantiCare Urgent Care Galloway

BRONZE AtlantiCare Urgent Care Somers Point

FINALIST Shore Urgent Care

FINALIST Cape Regional Urgent Care

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments