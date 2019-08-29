The Craig Family

L to r: Michael Craig,Betsy Sole, Toby Craig and David Craig at their Cape May Winery on a recent summer morning for one of their famous family meetings. For the Craig Family, owners of the Washington Inn and Lucky Bones restaurants, Cape May Winery, and the Love the Cook and Cape May Roasters stores in town, the meetings have paid off. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

GOLD Cape May Winery

SILVER Willow Creek Farm & Winery

BRONZE Renault Winery

FINALIST Valenzano Family Winery

FINALIST Tomasello Winery & Banquet Hall

