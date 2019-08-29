Charlie's

Co-Owners/brothers Jim and Jeff Thomas of Charlie's holds up Tail Gun Wings , Wes' Favorite and Jacks Scallops. Charlie's is in Somers Point and in its 75th anniversary. March 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

GOLD Charlie's

SILVER Pic-A-Lilli Inn

BRONZE Di Orio's Circle Cafe

FINALIST Amici's Homemade Specialties

FINALIST J D's Pub & Grille

