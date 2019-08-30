recession prom

Rissy Roo's window in Linwood advertises prom dresses. Despite the poor economy high school students don't seem to be cutting down on purchasing their prom dresses ., March 26, 2008( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)

GOLD Rissy Roo's

SILVER Tesi Bridal & Formal

BRONZE Meadows Bridal Shop

FINALIST Dress SILVER Impress - Bridal & Formal Boutique

FINALIST Dress Me Up

Tags

Load comments