The storms also brought a brief landspout tornado in Mount Laurel Township in Burlington County. The EF-0 tornado occurred around 2:07 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, overturning a car, causing minor building damage and taking two air conditioning units off the roof.
There have been 15 tornado warnings in the state so far in 2019. That is the most year to date. Even only about half way through the year, this still ranks second since records started in 1989.
Beyond that, Atlantic City International Airport reported a funnel cloud three miles southwest of the airport around 3:10 p.m. There was no confirmed touchdown, though.