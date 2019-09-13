Bids for Wildwood Crest’s New Jersey for the Solar Power Purchase Agreement will be read at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 in the borough’s municipal building, located at 6101 Pacific Avenue. Bid documents and drawings for the proposed work, which have been prepared by DeBlasio & Associates, P.C., are available at the office of said Engineer at 4701 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, and may be inspected by prospective bidders during business hours.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments