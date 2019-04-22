Musical guests were not on the agenda for Ariana Grande’s second Coachella set. So it’s a bit of an understatement to say fans were surprised when Grande brought out Justin Bieber, effectively ending his two-year performance hiatus.
Bieber’s festival cameo marked his first stage appearance in “like two years, so I had to get my groove back, had to get my swag back,” according to the singer after performing “Sorry.”
Bieber’s last performance was in July 2017, during his 2017 “Purpose” tour, just before the “Love Yourself” singer canceled the last 14 concerts after he “got really depressed on tour.”
‘Young and the Restless’ honors Kristoff St. John, his work: CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” is paying tribute this week to its late star, Kristoff St. John.
The actor played Neil Winters on the daytime serial for nearly 28 years. St. John died in February at age 52 of heart disease.
During a four-episode story arc airing Tuesday through Friday, Neil’s friends and family gather in fictional Genoa City to remember the businessman’s full life.
AMC says 17 of its theaters will remain open 72 hours straight for ‘Avengers: Endgame’: AMC Theatres is bracing for one of the biggest weekends ever at the box office when Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” opens Thursday evening.
Seventeen of the theater chain’s locations are scheduled to remain open for more than 72 hours straight to accommodate demand for the opening weekend of the Walt Disney Co. film.
AMC and other theaters have been scheduling late-night and early-morning screenings for the movie in order to make up for its three-hour runtime, which limits the number of showings cinemas can schedule during more traditional screening hours.
Netflix test random episode option for watching shows: Watching Netflix may soon take even less effort than it currently does.
The streaming giant announced it’s testing out a new option that would allow users to tune into series without having to select a specific episode.
“We are testing the ability for members to play a random episode from different TV series on the Android mobile app,” a rep for Netflix said in a statement obtained by the Daily News.
“These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.”
— From our wire services