Residents in Avalon are borrowing a line from Tom Petty and 🎼 free, free-fallin 🎼 through 1.6 million dollars in saving this year on their flood insurance premiums.
Mayor Marty Pagliughi said by doing the math, that comes out to about an extra $400 per household, on average. How did this happen? They took a "virtually unprecedented" two class move in the Federal Emergency Management Association's Community Rating System (CRS) from a class 5 to a class 3 (find your town's rating by clicking here and going to Appendix F). This is used to determine how much off your flood insurance premiums you'll get. Classes range from 10 to 1. In Avalon's case, that's a 35 percent decrease.
If you have flood insurance, you know it can be pricey, and likely not going down anytime soon, due to rising waters. Avalon's bigger discount is compliments of Mayor Pagliughi, Township Administrator Scott Wahl, Francis Bruton, engineer for Mott and Macdonald, the New Jersey Coastal Coalition and more.
It's my hope that all of South Jersey's communities can be a level 3. The Coastal Coalition does a wonderful job of pooling resources together. They give towns a pedestal to start their journey. Sea Isle City is the only one with a rating this high. Or, let's join the elite level 1 rank, where one California town is currently the CRS G.O.A.T.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Who averages more snow, A.C. Airport, or Cape May?
The same season was listed in the five least snowiest winters __2__ times.
The last season with under 10 inches of snow at A.C. Airport was 2016-17.
Read here for the top five mainland and shore lists of the least snowiest winters on record.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
Out of the 1,700+ locations that are a part of the CRS scale, only ____ have earned a class 3 rating.
A class 1 rating gets you ____% off your flood insurance premiums?
The National Flood Insurance Program was implemented in ____?
Brain too flooded to think? Check here for the answers.
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
I should have run a contest guessing where'd we rank on the least snowiest winters of all time. Peggy P. is still in the lead.
Coming up...
A lot! Here we go: Tracking our next coastal storm (Saturday) and whether we can squeeze out a few flakes to restore sanity into South Jersey winter, Something in the Air's monthly weather roundup podcast with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson (next Wednesday) and working to rebrand our TV show from -30- to Press Presents!
Front Fact
One to two feet of water is enough to carry away cars and SUVs.
