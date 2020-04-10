Rob Hinson and Tim Watson have been fixtures on the the sidelines for the last decade.
The pair built Timber Creek and Cedar Creek into two of the state's best public high school football programs. Earlier this year Hinson left Timber Creek to take a position with Greg Schiano's Rutgers staff. Last week, Watson announced he was leaving the Pirates.
One of the hardest things to do in high school sports is to build a public school power in football. Both were able to produce countless Division I scholarship players.
Watson finished with a 71-27 record and two South Jersey Group II championships in nine seasons. The Pirates finished 10-3 and won the S.J. Group II title last fall. Cedar Creek won at least 10 games in three of the past five seasons.
During his 14 season at Timber Creek, Hinson guided the Chargers to over 100 victories. He led the team to four sectional titles and seven championship appearances since 2009. Timber Creek won back-to-back South Jersey Group IV titles in 2015 and 2016, as well as South Jersey Group III championships in 2011 and Group IV in 2012.
The West Jersey Football League will be a little different without either of them on the sideline. Good luck to them in the next phases of their careers.
What is your favorite memory of Hinson and Watson's career at their respective schools?
I will be off next week, so there will not be an HSLive newsletter. Stay safe out there, guys.
Dream on hold
Destin Lasco’s quest to make the U.S. Olympic men’s swimming team has been postponed a year.
The Olympic Trials and the Summer Olympics have been moved to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lasco, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound Mainland Regional High School senior and Linwood native, dominated New Jersey scholastic swimming his first three years but didn’t swim for the Mustangs this winter to prepare for the Olympic Trials.
This year he decided not to swim for Mainland in order to focus on his Olympic dream.
“I’m going to stay positive and use the gifts God gave me,” Lasco said. “My four coaches have helped me so much, and next year in college I’ll have more great coaches. If I don’t make the Olympics, there’ll be another one in three more years, and I’ll try again. The coronavirus is a bump in the road. I’ll keep moving forward and keep going.”
