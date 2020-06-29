Ticket Information
Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Further information on shows and schedules is available by calling box offices at the following numbers:
Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall: 609-348-7000
Bally’s: 609-340-2709
Borgata: 609-677-1000
Cape May Convention Hall: 609-884-9563
Caesars: 800-677-SHOW
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina: 800-777-8477
Grunin Center: 732-255-0500
Harrah’s Resort: 800-2-HARRAH
Landis Theater: 856-794-4100
Levoy Theater: 856-327-6400
Ocean City Music Pier: 609-525-9291
Resorts Casino Hotel: 800-322-SHOW
Tropicana: 609-340-4020
Week of July 2, 2020
Week of July 9, 2020
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 13, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed to July 12, 2021.
Sinatra & the Pops starring Peter Oprisko, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., July 11, $39. Postponed to July 17, 2021.
Kidz Bop Live 2020, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., July 10, $25, $35, $45, $70. CANCELED. Refunds available through point of purchase.
Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival, Showboat, July 10 through 12, Ticket price TBA.
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 11, $25, $35, $40. Postponed to April 10, 2021.
Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8 p.m., July 11, $79, $99, $149, $199. Postponed to July 10, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
An Evening with 98 °, Caesars, 8 p.m., July 11, $49.50, $64.50, $79.50. CANCELED. To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Cat & Nat, Harrah’s, July 11, Ticket price and more information TBA.
Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 10, $25. Postponed. More information TBA.
Week of July 16, 2020
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 17 and 18, $69, $89. Postponed to Feb. 19 and 20, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean City Music Pier, 5 and 8:30 p.m., July 20, $46.50, $59.50, $69.50. Postponed to Aug. 2, 2021.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., July 18, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., July 17, $40, $50, $60. Postponed to Feb. 20, 2021.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 18, $25, $35, $45. Postponed to March 20, 2021.
Spin Doctors, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 17, $29, $34. Postponed to Oct. 9.
Smash Mouth, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 10 p.m., July 18, $39, $44, $49. Postponed to Oct. 2.
Fresh Meet Summer Bash, Showboat, 10 a.m., July 19, $15, $40.
Week of July 23, 2020
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Ken Jeong, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 25, $29, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79, $89, $99. Postponed. New date TBA. Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information.
Chris D’Elia, Borgata, Event Center, 8 pm., July 24, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79. Postponed to July 24, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Back in Black – The True AC/DC Experience, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., July 24, $25.
Patti LaBelle, Caesars, 9 p.m., July 25, $74.50, $99.50, $129.50. Postponed from May 1.
Little River Band, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 24, $40, $50, $60. Postponed. More information
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 24, $39, $49, $59. Postponed to March 5, 2021.
Week of July 30, 2020
Chicago, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA. Canceled. To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Dave Attell & Jeff Ross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 1, $49, $59. Postponed to July 31, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 1, $59, $69, $84. Postponed to Aug. 6, 2021.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 31, $45, $49, $59. Postponed to April 24, 2021. Original tickets are still valid.
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 2, $79, $89, $99, $109. Postponed from April 10. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Aug. 6, 2020
Chicago, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA. Canceled. To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days.
Rod Stewart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 8, $185, $215, $235, $275. Postponed to Aug. 6, 2021.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
The 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, Aug. 7 and 8, $60, $115. Postponed from April 3 and 4.
Colin Hay plus very special guest Paula Cole, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 11, Ticket price TBA.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 8, $99, $149, $199. Postponed to July 30, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Dierks Bentley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $79, $99, $129. Postponed to July 23, 2021.
Week of Aug. 13, 2020
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA. Canceled. To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days.
Phish, AC Beach Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 15, $79.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Tom Segura, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Aug. 15, $49, $59, $79, $99. Postponed to Aug. 28, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Don McLean, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 17, $49.50, $69.50.
Jeff Dunham, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 14, $49, $59, $69, $79, $129. Postponed to Aug. 21, 2021.
Trevor Noah: Loud and Clear Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $79, $89, $109.
Wyclef Jean, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Aug. 15, $49, $59, $79, $99. Postponed to Aug. 14, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Boz Scaggs, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones – A Tribute 2 Prince, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $27. Postponed from April 17.
Deckstock, Golden Nugget, The Deck, Aug. 15, Free.
Week of Aug. 20, 2020
The Marshall Tucker Band plus special guests Pure Prairie League, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 24, $69.
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Levoy Theare, 8 p.m., Aug. 22, $30, $35.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
John Legend: Bigger Love 2020 Tour with Special Guests The War and Treaty, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 22, $103, $143, $173, $203.
Tower of Power, Resorts, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, $56, $66, $76.
Vanessa Williams, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 22, $60.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, $69, $89. Postponed to July 23, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Aug. 27, 2020
KISS with David Lee Roth, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, $66.50, , $129.50, $159.50, $247.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 110, 17 and 18; $25.
An Evening with Gladys Knight, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $69, $79, $99.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $69, $84, $99, $129. Postponed from April 24.
Matt Fraser: Renowned Psychic Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 28, $49, $59, $69. Rescheduled from May 8. Original tickets will be honored.
Neha Kakkar, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 29, $35, $65, $80, $95, $145, $345. Canceled. If your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days.
Daughtry, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $55, $69.
Week of Sept. 3, 2020
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $55, $65, $75. Postponed to Sept. 4, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $47.99.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 18; $25.
Snoop Dogg: Celebrating 25 Years of Doggystyle, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 6, $99, $149. Postponed from May 24. Original tickets will be honored.
Melissa Etheridge, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 5, $55, $75, $85. Event Postponed from April 4.
Week of Sept. 10, 2020
Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, noon, Sept. 12, Ticket price TBA.
Bass Center XIII featuring Unique Sets by BassNectar and special friends G Jones, Clozee, Ivy Lab, DC Breaks, Potions, and Angelic Root, Boardwalk Hall, Sept. 11 and 12, Ticket Price TBA. CANCELED. Refunds available through point of purchase.
Three Dog Night, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 12, $55, $60, $65, $75
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 18; $25.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 11, $59, $69. Postponed from April 11. Original tickets will be honored.
LeAnn Rimes, An Acoustic Performance, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10, $59, $69. Postponed from April 16.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from April 25.
Drifters, Coasters, Platters, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 12, $45, $55. Postponed from April 24.
Week of Sept. 17, 2020
Yakov Smirnoff, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 23, $42. Postponed to June 30, 2021.
The Beach Boys, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 19, $55, $65, $85,
$125. Postponed to April 2, 2021.
Nashville Tonight, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 18 and 25; July 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; Aug. 6 and 27; Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 18; $25.
Marlon Wayans, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Sept. 18, $39, $49. Postponed from April 18. Original tickets will be honored.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 18; 3 and 8 p.m., Sept. 19; and 3 p.m., Sept. 20, $46, $56. Postponed to May 14 through 16, 2021.
Laurel Canyon Band – A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Levoy Theare, 8 p.m., Sept. 19, $30, $35.
Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 19, $60, $75, $80, $85. Postponed from June 19.
Week of Sept. 24, 2020.
The E Street Shuffle presents Springsteen: A Timeline, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Sept. 26, $22, $27. Rescheduled from April 11.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Papa & Sinatra featuring Dave Damiani and The No Vacancy Orchestra, Caesars, 7 p.m., Sept. 26, $45. POSTPONED from March 28.
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Sept. 26 , $25, $35, $45. Postponed from April 18.
NJ Horror Con and Film Festival March 2020, Showboat, Sept. 25 through 27, $25 daily, $65 for three-day pass. Postponed from March and June.
Week of Oct. 1, 2020
The PettyBreakers – Tribute to Tom Petty, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $29, $34. Rescheduled from March.
Deon Cole, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 3, $49, $59. POSTPONED from May 9. Original tickets will be honored.
Souls of Tango, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 3, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Oct. 8, 2020
Chris Stapleton with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 9, $69.75, $99.75. Postponed to Oct. 1, 2021.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Oct. 10, $79, $89. Postponed from April 24. Original tickets are still valid.
Spin Doctors, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct 9, $29, $34. Postponed from May 15.
Week of Oct. 15, 2020
Frank Caliendo, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 17, 439, $49, $59.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 17, $69, $79, $89, $99. Postponed to Jan. 9, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
An Evening with William Shatner, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 16, $49.50, $64.50, $74.50. Postponed from April 24.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 16, $59, $69. Rescheduled from March 20 & June 20. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Oct. 22, 2020
A Bronx Tale, One Man Show starring Chazz Palminteri, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 24, $55, $70.
Sarah Brightman: HYMN in Concert, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m, Oct. 24, $60, $89, $99, $150, $250.
Ace Frehley, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $29, $34, $39. Postponed from June 5.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Dracula, Caesars, 7 p.m., Oct. 24, $45.
Week of Oct. 29, 2020
Rocky Horror Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $24, $29, $34.
Kreeps with Kids, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Oct. 30, $30. Postponed from April 4. Original tickets are still valid.
Pimpinela, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Oct. 30, $74, $95, $135. Postponed from April 10.
Styx, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 31, Verified resale tickets available. Postponed from earlier in 2020.
Dead On Live – A Grateful Dead Celebration, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $29, $34. Postponed from April 25.
Aaron Lewis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $50, $55, $60. Postponed from May 30.
The Commodores, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 31, $55, $65. Postponed from May 29.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 7, $69, $89, $109, $149. Postponed from April 4 and June 26.
Wu-Tang Clan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $89, $129. Postponed from May 9. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Nov. 12, 2020
Yachtley Crew, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 14, $25. Postponed from May 16.
Terry Fator, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $45, $55, $65. Postponed from April 25.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrahs’, 8 p.m., Nov. 14, $49.50, $64.50. Postponed from June 19.
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 14, $29, $39. Postponed from July 11. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Nov. 19
Jim Breuer, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 20, $39, $45. Postponed from May 22. Original tickets will be honored.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: It’s a Shore Holiday, Caesars, 7 p.m., Nov. 21, $45.
Week of Nov. 26
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Nov. 28, $57, $67, $87, $113.
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Nov. 28, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from May 9.
Almost Queen – The Ultimate Queen Experience, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 27, $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $79.50. Postponed from May 23.
Week of Dec. 3, 2020
Live from Nashville: A Merry Country Christmas, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, $42.
Week of Dec. 17, 2020
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 12, $65, $75, $125, $150. Postponed from May 30.
Collective Soul, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 19, $39.50, $49.50, $55. Postponed from June 19.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker, Caesars, 4 p.m., Dec. 20, $45.
Week of Jan. 7, 2021
John Waite, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 8, $34, $44. Postponed from April 4.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 9, $69, $79, $89, $99. Postponed from March 28 and Oct. 17. Original tickets will be honored.
Jam On’s Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show, Showboat, Jan. 8 through 10, $15, $20, $25, $35.
Week of Jan. 28, 2021
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 29, $39, $45. Postponed from May 16, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Feb. 4, 2021
Gary Owen, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 6, $39.50, $49.50. Postponed from May 8, 2020.
Week of Feb. 18, 2021
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 19 and 20, $69, $89. Postponed from July 17 and 18, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Feb. 20, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from July 17, 2020.
Week of Feb. 25, 2021
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 26, $39, $59, $79. Postponed from May 1, 2020.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Feb. 26 and 27, and March 5, 19, 20; 5 and 8 p.m., March 6, $99, $109, $129. Postponed from June 2020.
Week of March 4, 2021
Broken Arrow – A Tribute to Neil Young, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 5, $29, $34. Postponed from June 19, 2020.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Feb. 26 and 27, and March 5, 19, 20; 5 and 8 p.m., March 6, $99, $109, $129. Postponed from June 2020.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., March 5, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from July 24, 2020.
Week of March 11, 2021
Michael Buble, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 14, $65, $89.50, $155. Postponed from March 21, 2020. Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.
Week of March 18, 2021
Lit in AC with Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, State Property, Boardwak Hall, 7 p.m., March 20, $52, $72. POSTPONED from April 4.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Feb. 26 and 27, and March 5, 19, 20; 5 and 8 p.m., March 6, $99, $109, $129. Postponed from June 2020.
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 20, $49, $55. Postponed from May 30, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 20, $25, $35, $45. Postponed from July 18.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Carmen, Caesars, 7 p.m., March 20, 2021, $45.
Week of March 25, 2021
Shawn Colvin: Steady on 30th Anniversary Tour, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., March 26, $35, $55, $135.
Week of April 1, 2021
The Beach Boys, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 2, Sept. 19, $55, $65, $85, $125. Postponed from Sept. 19.
Week of April 8, 2021
Carlos Mencia, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., April 9, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from June 5, 2020.
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 10, $25, $35, $40. Postponed from July 11, 2020.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 7 p.m., April 10, 2021 $45.
Week of April 15, 2021
Chaka Khan, Caesars, 9 p.m., April 17, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50. Postponed from May 29, 2020.
Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 16, $32, $37. Postponed from March 27, 2020.
Week of April 22, 2021
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 24, $45, $49, $59. Postponed from April 25 and July 31, 2020. Original tickets are still valid.
Week of April 29, 2021
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 1, 2021, $45.
Week of May 6, 2021
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia and Keith Sweat, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 8, $52, $67, $77. Postponed from May 9, 2020.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Resort, 9 p.m., May 7, $49.50, $59.50. Rescheduled from 2020.
Week of May 13, 2021
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., May 14, $39, $44. Rescheduled from May 30, 2020.
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 26, $38. Postponed from May 27, 2020.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 14; 3 and 8 p.m., May 15; and 3 p.m., May 16, $46, $56. Postponed from Sept. 2020.
Week of June 3, 2021
Bela Fleck & The Flecktones featuring Victor Wooten, Roy “Futureman” Wooten and Howard Levy, Levoy, 7 p.m., June 4, $55, $65. Postponed from May 31, 2020.
Week of June 10, 2021
AnimeNEXT 2020, Atlantic City Convention Center, June 11 through 13, $55, $50, $65, $70. Postponed from June 2020.
Week of June 17, 2021
Get the Led Out, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 28, $49. Postponed from June 22, 2020.
Barefoot Country Music Festival, Wildwood Beach, June 17 through 20, $159, $299, $999. Postponed from June 2020.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 19, $59, $69, $79, $119. Postponed from June 20, 2020.
Week of June 24, 2021
Yakov Smirnoff, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., June 30, $42. Postponed from Sept. 23, 2020.
Week of July 1, 2021
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 5, $35, $49. Postponed from July 6, 2020.
Week of July 8, 2021
Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8 p.m., July 10, $79, $99, $149, $199. Postponed from July 11, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 12, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from July 13, 2021.
Week of July 15, 2021
Sinatra & the Pops starring Peter Oprisko, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., July 17, $39. Postponed from July 11, 2020.
ACES Car Show, Showboat, 11 a.m., July 18 and 19, $15, $20.
Week of July 22, 2021
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 23, $69, $89. Postponed from Aug. 21, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Chris D’Elia, Borgata, Event Center, 8 pm., July 24, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79. Postponed from July 24, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Dierks Bentley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., July 23, $79, $99, $129. Postponed from Aug. 6, 2020.
Week of July 29, 2021
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 30, $99, $149, $199. Postponed from April 11 & Aug. 8, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Dave Attell & Jeff Ross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 31, $49, $59. Postponed from Aug. 1, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean City Music Pier, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Aug. 2, $46.50, $59.50, $69.50. Postponed from July 20, 2020.
Aug. 5, 2021
Rod Stewart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $185, $215, $235, $275. Postponed from Aug. 8, 2020.
Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $59, $69, $84. Postponed from Aug. 1, 2020.
Week of Aug. 12, 2021
Wyclef Jean, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $49, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from Aug. 15, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Aug. 19, 2021
Jeff Dunham, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 14, $49, $59, $69, $79, $129. Postponed to Aug. 21, 2021.
Week of Aug. 26, 2021
Tom Segura, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Aug. 28, $49, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from Aug. 15, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Sept. 2, 2021
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 4, $55, $65, $75. Postponed from July 11. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of Sept. 30, 2021
Chris Stapleton with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 1, $69.75, $99.75. Postponed from Oct. 9, 2020.
Smash Mouth, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 10 p.m., Oct. 2, $39, $44, $49. Postponed from July 18.
Comedy Clubs
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Re-Opening Weekend, 8:30 p.m., July 3, $24, $29, $39.
Re-Opening Weekend, 8:30 p.m., July 4, $24, $29, $39.
AC JOKES
Gary G. Garcia, Susie Reed, Petey Rancel and host Mike Merk, Wildwood Comedy Club, 9 p.m., July 3, $20.
Gary G. Garcia, Susie Reed, Petey Rancel and host Matt Bridgestone, Wildwood Comedy Club, 9 p.m., July 5, $20.
Mike Merk, Susie Reed, Brian Steadman with host Petey Rancel, Wildwood Comedy Club, 9 p.m., July 6, $20.
Matt Bridgestone, Susie Reed, Gary G. Garcia with host Brian Steadman, Wildwood Comedy Club, 9 p.m., July 7, $20.
Petey Rancel, Susie Reed, Mike Merk with host Matt Bridgestone, Wildwood Comedy Club, 9 p.m., July 8, $20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.