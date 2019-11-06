The two biggest breakthrough acts in music this year, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month.
Dick clark productions announced Wednesday that other performers at the Nov. 24 event include Camila Cabello, nominated for collaboration of the year for "Senorita" with Shawn Mendes, and Dua Lipa, whose debut album is the most streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
'Fifty Shades' publisher leaving company: The publisher who helped make E L James' "Fifty Shades of Grey" a phenomenon is leaving the company.
Anne Messitte, longtime head of the Vintage and Anchor paperback imprints, will depart next month. Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group announced the news Wednesday. No reason was provided for her departure.
Vintage and Anchor are two of the premier paperback lines, with authors ranging from Margaret Atwood to Robert Caro.
Chris Brown holds high-end yard sale: Chris Brown held a high-end yard sale Wednesday at his Los Angeles home, with hundreds of fans, gawkers and bargain-seekers waiting for hours to try to get a piece of the singer's stuff.
Brown posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts Tuesday night that included the address of his suburban mansion in the Tarzana neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.
"Featuring significantly marked-down high-end items," the flyer said.
Brown captioned the posts "DA CRIB ... 2 day event" and included a heart emoji.
Met to celebrate late Norman: The Metropolitan Opera will hold a tribute to Jessye Norman on Nov. 24 that celebrates the life and career of the late soprano.
Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Lise Davidsen, J'Nai Bridges and Leah Hawkins are scheduled to perform, the company said Wednesday, along with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, pianist Mark Markham, composer/pianist Damien Sneed, the Met chorus and the Met's "Porgy and Bess" chorus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.