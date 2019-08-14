BORGATA
7 P.M. TUESDAY, AUG. 20; $25, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: Billy Ray Cyrus became an overnight sensation in 1992 when the single “Achy, Breaky Heart” became a line-dancing anthem and crossover country hit. The success of the single paved the way for Cyrus’ debut album, “Some Gave All,” which spent 17 weeks on top of the pop charts and sold more than 9 million copies. In 1993, “It Won’t Be the Last” managed to reach platinum sales status. After experiencing a dip in popularity for a number of years, Cyrus’ career got a re-boot in 2008 with the album “Back to Tennessee.” Fans on Tuesday night will get to hear Cyrus perform hits from throughout his catalog.