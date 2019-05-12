042419_gal_prep 16

Bishop Eustace defeated St. Augustine 8-5 in high school baseball on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments