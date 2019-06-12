The federal government’s budget deficit in May rose to a record $207.8 billion, 41.5% higher than a year ago. Most of that increase reflected the impact of calendar quirks that shifted $55 billion in June benefit payments into May.
The Treasury Department said Wednesday the increase in the May deficit from an imbalance of $146.8 billion in May 2018 reflected the fact that because June 1 fell on a Saturday, benefit payments for June were paid out in May.
Through the first eight months of this budget year, the budget deficit totals $738.6 billion, an increase of 39% over the same period last year. For the full year, it is expected to climb sharply, with the Trump administration forecasting it will top $1 trillion from $779 million last year.
Ford recalling 1.3 million vehicles: Ford is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.
The largest recall covers more than 1.2 million Explorer SUVs from 2011 through 2017. Ford says a rear suspension toe link can break if the suspension moves a lot. That can limit steering control. One customer reported running into a curb when a link broke, but Ford says it’s unaware of any injuries.
Dealers will replace the left and right toe links, which keep weight on the tires. The Explorer recall will cost Ford an estimated $180 million, the company said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators.
Consumer prices up slightly: U.S. consumer prices increased a slight 0.1% in May, as inflation was tempered by lower costs for gasoline, electricity and used cars.
The Labor Department said Wednesday the consumer price index rose 1.8% during the past year. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 0.1% in May and 2% from a year ago.
Inflation has been consistently muted, slightly below or near the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% even though the economy is poised in July to set the record for the longest expansion in U.S. history.
— Associated Press