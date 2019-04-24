Hamilton Township Planning Board approved BJ's Wholesale club in April for a consumer propane dispensing station, including a 1,000-gallon propane storage tank on site. The approval allows for a 554-square-foot fenced in area with lighting and signs in the southwest section of the wholesaler's parking lot. BJ's is located in Consumer Square, 200 Wrangleboro Road.
