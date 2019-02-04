If you have an event to publicize celebrating Black History Month, submit information to pressofac.com/calendar.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Art exhibit: Holtzman Gallery hosts “Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” a month-long exhibit at the Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave. in Margate. The exhibit features local artists Kelley Prevard and John Morris, as well as Philadelphia artists Danny Simmons, Bariq Cobb, Gabriel Tiberino, Raphael Tiberino and Don Stephens. A free meet-and-greet art reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7. The event is open to the public. There will be music by the Eddie Morgan Trio and complimentary wine and light fare will be available. For information, call 609-992-3353 or visit holtzmangallery.com.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Tribute to Club Harlem: The Atlantic City Free Public Library’s monthly multicultural music series concert will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in tribute to Atlantic City’s former Club Harlem. Angela Burton & Passion will perform at the main library branch at 1 N.Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
‘A Celebration of Black Songwriters & Singers: 1920-1940’: The Vintage Jazz Band will perform from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Atlantic County Public Library branch at 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. Learn about songs by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller, Eubie Blake and more. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 609-927-8664.
Saturday, Feb. 16
African American Film Festival: The Atlantic County Library will host a three-part African-American Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 23 and March 2 at the branch library at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Pleasantville. The program is free and open to adults. Contact the library for movie titles. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 609-641-1778.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Black History Month service: New Bethel AME Church at 414 N. Seventh St. in Vineland invites the community to a Black History Month program 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information, call 856-691-1349.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Black History Month Family Paint Night: New Day Family Success Center at 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, will hold a step-by-step painting class for all ages from 6 to 7 p.m. The program is free and open to all families in Atlantic County. Pre-registration required. For information, call 609-652-0230 or visit NewDayFSC.org.
African American History Poetry Celebration: Joann Peopples will lead the annual poetry event 6 p.m. at the Atlantic County Library branch at 22 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Pleasantville. The free program will feature poetry and spoken word performed by artists and poets from the community. All ages are welcome. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Saturday, Feb. 23
‘The Sara Spencer Washington Story’: A documentary about the Atlantic City icon who became one of America’s first black female millionaires will be shown 1 p.m. at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., and 3 p.m. at the African-American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey (Noyes Arts Garage), 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. A question-and-answer session with director Royston Scott will follow both showings. For more information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Kids Book Bingo: Awards Edition: Bingo games featuring Coretta Scott King’s award-winning books will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. The program is suitable for ages 12 to 18. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.