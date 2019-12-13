spt_blackjacks

The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural, 4-8 season.

The Atlantic City Blackjacks enjoyed a solid inaugural season in the Arnea Football League last summer. They averaged 5,430 fans for their six homes games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, including 6,685 for the last two contests. However, financial difficulties forced the Arena League to cease operations last month. If the Blackjacks want to keep playing, the Indoor Football League is an option.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments