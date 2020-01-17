Blake Shelton has been added to the lineup for the inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest this summer in Wildwood.
The three-day festival is scheduled for June 19 to 21 on the beach at 3600 Boardwalk and will feature more than 30 country artists.
Shelton joins Carrie Underwood as headliners for the event.
In 2014, more than 100,000 people combined showed up for beach concerts by Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum in Atlantic City.
Tickets are $149 for general admission, $279 for VIP and $949 for Super VIP tickets that include “elevated platform level viewing with full bar,” an “air-conditioned catering tent with seating” and “posh, private bathrooms,” according to a news release.
Eminem releases surprise album: Eminem had an unexpected gift for fans early Friday — and a stark new video that’s sure to spark heated debate.
The Detroit rapper released his 11th album, “Music to Be Murdered By,” a 20-track project with guests such as Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey and longtime hometown compatriot Royce da 5’9”.
The midnight drop was accompanied by a video for the song “Darkness,” a six-minute saga that unfolds as a grim tale of anxiety and substance abuse before revealing its layered meanings: A glimpse into the mind of the 2017 Las Vegas concert shooter and a metaphor for Eminem’s own angst as a stage performer.
Original Wiggles member recovering in a fire: One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles has been hospitalized after collapsing during a wildfire relief concert.
Greg Page, the 48-year-old original Yellow Wiggle, fell as he left a stage in New South Wales and went into cardiac arrest. He had been performing with the other original band mates to raise money for the Red Cross and the wildlife rescue group WIRE.
Steve Martin, Martin Short to star in Hulu comedy series: Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their touring act to television with a new Hulu comedy.
The untitled show about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one was announced Friday at a TV critics meeting.
Martin and Short are currently touring in their comedy and musical show “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t.”
Louvre closed amid protests in Paris: Paris’ Louvre museum was closed Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension system.
The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, was also closed as a result, the museum said.
— Press wire services and staff reports
