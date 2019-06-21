The third annual "48 Blocks" weekend began Friday with a kick-off party at Cajun barbecue restaurant Bourré.
Guests were treated to live painting and music and got their first look at the photo book "48 Stories," a book that focuses on how artists are shaping the 48 blocks of Atlantic City.
"It's a love story told from the point of view and the perspective of artists, business people and residents" said Belinda Manning, one of the weekend's organizers. "It is that love for the city that they have in common, and that's what you see from reading the book."
Saturday and Sunday will include more live performances and interactive workshops from locations around the city like Venice Park, Brighton Park and the Noyes Arts Garage.
The weekend will also see the debut of Mural Jitney Tours, giving attendees the chance to view up to 20 of the city's more than 50 murals, including five that will be completed during the weekend.