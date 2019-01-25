Take me out to the Royal Rumble.
I, for one, am excited to see what the Royal Rumble is going to look like this Sunday inside a baseball stadium. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field will play host to one of the most exciting nights in pro wrestling each year — The Royal Rumble.
Thirty superstars in a men’s and women’s rumble will vie for a shot at a world title and women’s title opportunity of their choosing.
Who will win it this year? WWE loves its annual trope of the biggest superstar is the favorite, which means Nia Jax definitely isn’t winning the women’s match. But could this be Braun Strowman’s way of getting his hands on the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35?
Who will be Universal Champ by then, though? Brock Lesnar’s title is just one of seven championships being defended on the show. The WWE title and both women’s championships are also up for grabs, giving us a wide range of opportunities for the next couple months.
The United States, Cruiserweight and SmackDown Tag Team championships are also on the line.
But before I get into the Royal Rumble card, let’s take a look at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, which is Saturday.
Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno will go at it again. At the last TakeOver, Riddle came down to the ring looking for a fight, and Ohno came down to accept the challenge. What Ohno wasn’t ready for was the King of Bros to knock him out in seconds. I can assure you this should be a much longer contest.
Ricochet will defend the North American Championship against Johnny Gargano in the first of four title bouts. I’m already pegging this as an early match of the year candidate, and will certainly land itself on the year-end top 10 match list. Gargano will win the title.
The Undisputed Era tandem of Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against War Raiders. I think this is the time we finally see the Era look beatable.
Bianca Belair will take her un-duh-fee-ted streak against Shayna Baszler as she goes for the NXT Women’s Championship. Belair will keep the theme of new champs alive with a win here.
In the main event, Tommaso Ciampa will look to defend the NXT Championship against Aleister Black. The Puppet Master has made NXT his playground over the last several months. I don’t think he’s done pulling the strings either. I’m predicting Gargano comes out to help Ciampa retain, giving us a heel pairing to rule over NXT in 2019.
Royal Rumble predictions
Preshow: United States Championship match: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
A fun way to get the party rolling Sunday. I see no need for Nakamura to regain the title.
Prediction: Rusev retains, and Nakamura attacks someone to land in the Royal Rumble match later in the show.
Preshow: Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Kalisto
It’s a shame this is on the preshow. A fatal four-way with time to breath could be magic.
Prediction: Itami wins the title.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon
The comedic chemistry between The Miz and Shane McMahon has been a lot of fun. To see them work together in a match will be something completely different.
Prediction: I wouldn’t be shocked if Miz and Shane pull this off. This storyline has some legs, and it’ll ultimately result in a match at Mania between the two. It’s the start of heel Shane. I think.
SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch
The Man never properly lost her title to Asuka. She earned the right to win it back.
Prediction: Asuka retains with a clean win. She’ll make Becky pass out to the Asuka Lock. I also wouldn't be shocked if Lynch someone finds herself in the women's rumble match.
Raw Women’s Championship match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks
I want to take a minute to say I am pleased Rousey made true with her promise. She competes almost weekly, and is there every week. She’s a bigger star than nearly the entire women’s roster, but she doesn’t act like it. That said, I love that Banks took exception to Rousey looking at a potential win over the Boss as some sort of notch in the belt. That’s a backhanded compliment if I’ve ever seen one.
Prediction: Rousey retains in what should be one heck of a match. I can’t wait for this one.
WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. A.J. Styles
This whole feud has been gold, and every time they hit the ring, it’s been magic. I expect more of the same. Also, loved Bryan’s shots at Baby Boomers.
Prediction: Daniel Bryan retains.
Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor
We’re finally seeing Balor in a position he deserves to be in. Can David topple Goliath? I for one think there is a real chance, especially if The Demon shows up to help.
Prediction: Balor wins the Universal Championship he never lost.
Women’s Royal Rumble match
Some of the contenders in this match include Bayley, Natalya, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Ruby Riott. The Wikipedia page confirmed 23 entrants earlier this week, which does leave some room for an NXT star or two, and a few legends.
Most eliminations: Jax
NXT call ups: Baszler
Legends/surprises: Trish Stratus, Lita and Beth Phoenix
Winner: Flair, and she will challenge Rousey; but if Lynch is in this match, they both win after a controversial finish, which sets up a triple threat with Rousey at Mania.
Men’s Royal Rumble match
Some of the contenders confirmed for this match include Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, John Cena and Randy Orton. They played up a (kayfabe?) injury to Cena on Raw, so we’ll see if that affects his status in this match at all. Strowman has not been officially confirmed, but I’d be shocked if he’s not in this match. As of now, 21 superstars are confirmed.
Most eliminations: Lashley
NXT call ups: Ricochet and Velveteen Dream
Legends/surprises: Eh why not… Kenny Omega (it won’t happen)*
Winner: Strowman, and he will challenge Balor
*If Omega actually shows up, he’s winning the damn thing.