If you were to tell me at the end of 2018 that Kofi Kingston had a legitimate shot at wrestling for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 in North Jersey, I’d say to lay off the pancake batter.
Over the past two weeks, that idea as wild and inventive as a New Day WrestleMania entrance may become a reality.
KofiMania is spreading like wildfire across the WWE Universe. This is the perfect example of fans getting behind a longtime fan favorite who has put in the hard work with little reward of grandeur, with hopes to launch him to stardom like a pancake destined for the 20th row.
When Mustafa Ali had to bow out of the Elimination Chamber title match due to injury, WWE scrambled for a quick replacement. I don’t know whose idea it was to give a member of The New Day and opportunity, but they deserve a raise.
When you look at that group, the one who is primed for a major solo push is Big E. It certainly wasn’t going to be Kingston, who despite having a laundry list of memorable moments to his resume was never seriously considered for a top title.
But Kingston stepped in, lasting more than an hour during a random Tuesday night gauntlet match. He cleanly pinned former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, former world champion Jeff Hardy and former NXT champion Samoa Joe on the same night.
On Sunday, Kingston was the last eliminated during the chamber match, lasting a good 10 minutes with just Bryan. At one point, he had us fans hooked that he was about to win. This past Tuesday, Kingston pinned Bryan for the face team in a six-man tag involving the Chamber participants.
Fans wanted Kingston to win that night. They want him in a title match against Bryan at Mania. It’s absolutely what WWE should do for that show.
Look, the matches that will sell the show are set — Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (with Becky Lynch set to be added to that match). There are always matchups for the fans. Styles against Shinsuke Nakamura is the first that comes to mind from last year's Mania in New Orleans.
The feud would be incredible. Kingston’s junk food-eating antics should drive an eco-friendly Bryan crazy. And with Erick Rowan back, and a potential return of Luke Harper around the corner, you can get Big E and Xavier Woods involved and have a six-man tag match at Fastlane next Sunday. If the New Day wins, Kofi gets his title match at Mania.
Should WWE actually go through with it and put the title around Kingston’s waist? As much as I would love it, they don’t have to. Rollins and Lynch possibly winning that night will be the big moments. Bryan dashing the hopes and dreams of a veteran like Kingston while breaking our hearts is the right way to go. Plus, his hippie gimmick has life.
Man, how could would it be to see New Day go “Freebird Rules” with the WWE Championship? Maybe we’ll find out.
Match of the week
Velveteen Dream vs. Johnny Gargano
Johnny Gargano’s main roster debuts Monday and Tuesday gave us a lot to talk about. He continued that momentum with his North American Championship title defense against Velveteen Dream on Wednesday’s taped episode of NXT. With Gargano getting a taste of the main roster, you wondered when he would drop the title. They built up Dream in the past month, and ultimately gave him the rub. I thought Gargano had this match locked up when he hit Dream with a couple big moves to the outside to set up his springboard DDT. But Dream kicked out, hit a couple of rolling Death Valley Drivers and got the win after landing the Purple Rain-maker. Also, shout out to Mauro Ranallo with the line of the week: “This is what it sounds like when Dream flies.” I will never turn away from a good Prince reference.
WWE power rankings
A kayfabe top-10 ranking of Raw, SmackDown and NXT
Monday Night Raw
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Seth Rollins (3)
- Finn Balor (5)
- Ronda Rousey (2)
- The Revival (6)
- Drew McIntyre (7)
- Bobby Lashley (4)
- Braun Strowman (8)
- Elias (10)
- Ruby Riott (UR)
Out: Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (9)
On the bubble: EC3.
SmackDown Live
- Daniel Bryan (1)
- Asuka (2)
- The Usos (7)
- A.J. Styles (4)
- Randy Orton (5)
- The Miz & Shane McMahon (3)
- Becky Lynch (6)
- Kofi Kingston (UR)
- R-Truth (10)
- Samoa Joe (9)
Out: Jeff Hardy (8)
NXT
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Velveteen Dream (4)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- War Raiders (5)
- Johnny Gargano (2)
- Matt Riddle (6)
- Ricochet (8)
- Aleister Black (7)
- Adam Cole (9)
- Undisputed Era (10)
Note: Until their official call-up, Ciampa, Gargano, Black and Ricochet are still NXT talent in the rankings.