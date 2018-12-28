Pro wrestling will always be the gift that keeps on giving.
This past week was proof that even with two pre-taped shows, WWE knows how to put on a fun holiday show. From Rhyno Claus to A.J. Styles punching Vince McMahon, to a Merry Rusev Day, Mustafa Ali winning matches and Elias unwrapping a guitar to clobber Bobby Lashley with, it was nice to just sit back and enjoy something fun.
So of course, it had me looking back on what a fun year it was in 2018 for pro wrestling, especially in the WWE.
Last week, on the 200th true blog of Write Russo Write, I delivered my top 10 most significant moments in WWE for 2018.
But there were more awards to be dished out, more moments to be highlighted and some superstars to be recognized for their hard work – and shortcomings – this past year.
Superlatives
Just like in our yearbooks, here are some quick-hit accomplishments, modeled slightly off of the Slammy Awards.
- Main roster male superstar of the year: Seth Rollins
- Main roster female superstar of the year: Becky Lynch
- NXT male superstar of the year: Tommaso Ciampa
- NXT female superstar of the year: Shayna Baszler
- Biggest surprise: Daniel Bryan returns to wrestling
- Biggest disappointment: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. A.J. Styles feud
- Show of the year: Royal Rumble
- Rivalry of the year: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa
- Breakout star of the year: Pete Dunne
- Biggest superstar letdown: Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Superstar that needs improvement: Nia Jax
- Injured star we miss most: Roman Reigns
- Best strange bedfellow pairing: R-Truth and Carmella
- Best heel moment: Elias and Kevin Owens insult Seattle’s lack of a basketball team
- Best manager: Lio Rush
- Best guitar shot: Sorry Elias, but Braun Strowman crushing you with a double bass wins it
- Best new catchphrase: “WWE stands for Walk With Elias”
- Biggest heel turn: Daniel Bryan attacks A.J. Styles after winning the WWE Championship
- Best t-shirt: Elias’ tour shirt
- OMG! moment of the year: Braun Strowman throws Kevin Owens from the top of the cage
Top 25 matches in WWE
25. Shayna Baszler (c) d. Kairi Sane - NXT Championhip 2 out of 3 falls match (NXT: WarGames)
24. Tommaso Ciampa (c) d. Johnny Gargano - NXT Championship last man standing match (NXT: Brooklyn III)
23. Seth Rollins d. Roman Reigns - Match 1 of Gauntlet (Feb. 19 Raw)
22. Seth Rollins (c) d. Kevin Owens - Intercontinental Championship match (Aug. 27 Raw)
21. A.J. Styles d. Andrade Almas (Sept. 18 SmackDown)
20. Triple H d. The Undertaker (Super Show-Down)
19. Asuka d. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair - SmackDown Women’s Championship TLC match (TLC)
18. Brock Lesnar d. Daniel Bryan (Survivor Series)
17. Ricochet (c) d. Pete Dunne, Adam Cole - NXT North American Championship match (NXT: Brooklyn III)
16. Tommaso Ciampa d. Johnny Gargano - street fight (NXT: Chicago)
15. A.J. Styles (c) d. Sampa Joe - WWE Championship no DQ match (Super Show-Down)
14. The Miz d. Roman Reigns (c) - Intercontinental Championship match (Jan. 22 Raw)
13. Ricochet d. Adam Cole (c) - NXT North American Championship match (NXT: Brooklyn III)
12. Seth Rollins d. John Cena - Match 2 of Gauntlet (Feb. 19 Raw)
11. Ricochet d. Velveteen Dream (NXT: Chicago)
Top 10
10. Adam Cole d. Velveteen Dream, EC3, Ricochet, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dane - NXT North American Championship madder match
Show: NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (April 7)
The Match: This was the inaugural match for one of NXT’s newest titles this year.
9. Becky Lynch (c) d. Charlotte Flair - SmackDown Women’s Championship mast man standing match
Show: WWE Evolution (Oct. 28)
The Match: This was the best women’s match of the year, by far.
8. Tommaso Ciampa d. Aleister Black (c) - NXT Championship match
Show: July 18 episode of NXT
The Match: A blend of incredible storytelling and flawless heel work that put into motion one of the best three-man stories in quite some time.
7. Aleister Black d. Adam Cole - Extreme Rules match
Show: NXT Takeover: Philadelphia (Jan. 27)
The Match: The first of many great matches for Black in 2018, who had one of the best years of anyone. Cole was his usual great self, helping make this one of the best non-title matchs.
6. Shinsuke Nakamura wins 2018 Royal Rumble
Show: Royal Rumble (Jan. 28)
The Match: This was one of the best, most star-filled Rumble matches in a long time. The ending was thrilling. It’s a shame Nakamura failed to really build off of it.
5. Seth Rollins (c) d. The Miz - Intercontiental Championship match
Show: Backlash (May 6)
The Match: One of several great matches and feuds that involved Seth Rollins and The Miz, who were a very tough No. 1 and 2 on my superstar of the year list.
4. Ricochet, Pete Dunne, War Raiders d. The Undisputed Era - WarGames match
Show: NXT TakeOver: War Games (Nov. 17)
The Match: I thought last year’s match was going to be hard to top. In a more traditional style WarGame match, this one included some incredible storytelling and unforgettable moments. Centering the victory around Dunne was also a sign WWE has big plans for him in the future, as they should.
3. The Miz d. Daniel Bryan
Show: SummerSlam (Aug. 19)
The Match: This was the feud of the year, and it culminated at this match. It was a rirvalry built of years of animosity toward each other, often blurring the lines of reality and storytelling. I’m so glad we got this match, when we went a long time thinking we’d never see it happen.
2. Andrade Almas (c) d. Johnny Gargano - NXT Championship match
Show: NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia
The Match: Gargano had an incredible year for NXT, especially throughout the first half. When this match occurred, many felt it was going to be impossible to top as the match of the year. I did too, until April 7 rolled around.
1. Johnny Gargano d. Tommaso Ciampa - Unsanctioned match
Show: NXT TakeOver: New Orleans
The Match: Ciampa got what was coming to him in this match when Gargano outlasted him in one of the most brutal matches. I feel this match changed the landscape for NXT, and set into motion for everything that happened in developmental – Ciampa becoming champ, Gargano’s turn toward the dark side, the evolution of Black; and stars like Velveteen Dream raising their level when stepping up to Ciampa.
Final ranking
A non-kayfabe ranking of the best WWE performers of 2018. The rankings are for men, women and tag teams on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT and 205 Live, combined.
Men’s top 10
- Seth Rollins
- The Miz
- A.J. Styles
- Tomasso Ciampa
- Roman Reigns
- Aleister Black
- Johnny Gargano
- Braun Strowman
- Adam Cole
- Pete Dunne
Women’s top 10
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
- Shayna Baszler
- Ronda Rousey
- Asuka
- Kairi Sane
- Ruby Riott
- Nia Jax
- Ember Moon
- Natalya
Tag team top 5
- The Undisputed Era
- The New Day
- The Usos
- The Bar
- Rusev Day