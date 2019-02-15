Two chamber matches, six title matches, new belts debut and an I-can’t-believe-this-is-still-a-thing feud. That is what you should expect this Sunday at Elimination Chamber.
I’ve always found this one of the more underrated gimmick shows on the schedule. An innovation that belongs to Eric Bischoff, the Elimination Chamber is one of pro wrestling's most dangerous matches, taking an actual physical toll on wrestlers' bodies.
Two superstars start the match inside a giant structure that’s elevated off the ground. In each corner are four pods with four more superstars waiting to enter the match at random. It’s an elimination-style match, where the last person left is the winner.
This Sunday, Daniel Bryan will defend the WWE Championship against A.J. Styles, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston. That is one of the most talented chamber matches on paper I’ve ever seen, and I can guarantee it will steal the show.
So what sets the chamber apart from your standard cage match and Hell in a Cell?
The cage itself doesn’t really have a give with the chain-style fences. And the raised floor surrounding the ring, now covered with a pad, still has no give. From various interviews with wrestlers, yes, the bumps stink.
For the men’s match, Bryan is expected to retain. With WrestleMania around the corner, he is the superstar you want holding the title going into that show. Now, there is a pay per view between now and Mania (Fastlane) so there’s a chance he could win the belt back. But I don’t see that happening.
Bryan will retain, but who the last person he pins will be interesting. I really hope it’s Kingston. He nearly went the distance Tuesday in that gauntlet match, wrestling for more than an hour. If he’s the last person Bryan pins this Sunday, it’s the right call, especially because Kofi got that win over Bryan on Tuesday.
The women are about to embark on a great challenge Sunday in their own match.
WWE will crown its first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions on Sunday in a six-team Elimination Chamber match. If you’re not good at math, that’s TWELVE women in one match.
A lot of stars have said that some of the more dangerous matches are actually battle royals and the Royal Rumble, because when you have so many people involved at once, there is a risk of taking a bad bump, landing or stepping on someone, or getting your legs taken out from other action. They’re also difficult to put together, with everyone person or team needing moments to shine in order for it to not look like one giant cluster for 25 minutes or so.
But the women have risen to the challenge in all of their new ventures into matches long reserved just for men. And I’m sure this match will be just as good.
Nia Jax & Tamina, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, The IIconics, Boss & Hug Connection and Naomi & Carmella are the six teams — that’s three from Monday Night Raw and three from SmackDown Live.
I think this is the perfect opportunity for The IIconics to win the titles. If not them, I’d like the titles to go to Rose and Deville, who have been through this whole journey together dating to Tough Enough.
Here’s a detailed look at the rest of the card:
No disqualification match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
We’re still doing this?
Prediction: Strowman. Who cares?
SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos
The Usos earned the right to face the champs, who have turned their odd-couples pairing into something fun.
Prediction: Somehow Shane and Miz retain because this group still has life. But it will end by Fastlane.
Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
Like every 205 Live title match, this will be just as entertaining. Hopefully it’s on the main card. Murphy deserves that spotlight.
Prediction: Murphy retains.
Raw Women’s Championship match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott
Wouldn't it be something to have Riott win this match because everyone is distracted with the WrestleMania match?
Prediction: I don’t think that happens. Rousy retains. But Charlotte Flair gets involved.
Intercontinental Championship handicap match: Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor
I’m not sure if Balor has to pin Lashley to win the title, but the odds are definitely stacked against him. Rush is more than just a loud-mouth manager. He’s Jimmy Hart in Ricochet’s body.
Prediction: If it’s allowed, Balor pins Rush to win the title. This feud still has a lot of life.
WWE power rankings
A kayfabe top-10 ranking of Raw, SmackDown and NXT
Monday Night Raw
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Ronda Rousey (2)
- Seth Rollins (4)
- Bobby Lashley (3)
- Finn Balor (5)
- The Revival (UR)
- Drew McIntyre (6)
- Braun Strowman (9)
- Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (7)
- Elias (10)
Out: Baron Corbin (8)
On the bubble: EC3, Ruby Riott.
SmackDown Live
- Daniel Bryan (1)
- Asuka (2)
- The Miz & Shane McMahon (4)
- A.J. Styles (5)
- Randy Orton (UR)
- Becky Lynch (3)
- The Usos (10)
- Jeff Hardy (UR)
- Samoa Joe (UR)
- R-Truth (7)
Out: Andrade Almas (6), Shinsuke Nakamura (8), Rusev (9)
On the bubble: Almas, Nakamura & Rusev.
NXT
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Johnny Gargano (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- Velveteen Dream (4)
- War Raiders (5)
- Matt Riddle (6)
- Aleister Black (7)
- Ricochet (8)
- Adam Cole (9)
- Undisputed Era (10)