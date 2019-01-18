We're less than three weeks into the new year of pro wrestling.
With that comes the road to WrestleMania 35, in which some of the hottest storylines begin to take shape over the course of the next three-plus months. With that is the Royal Rumble in January, and Elimination Chamber to follow in February. No. 1 contenders will be decided for championships, and new opportunities will arise. Legends such as The Undertaker will return, and other potential veterans could come back to make WrestleMania a spectacle that stands out above the rest.
Here are five things we can look forward to this year. But first, here's a look at what I said last year around this time, and how right I was:
- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will headline SummerSlam: Owens was squashed in a 2-minute match while Zayn didn't even appear.
- Finn Balor will win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam: Balor squashed Baron Corbin in 95 seconds, but he did not come close to the Universal Championship in 2018. Maybe this year?
- Asuka's first loss will be challenging for a women's championship: I was right in the big picture, but I saw that loss would come at the hands of Nia Jax, not Charlotte Flair.
- Jason Jordan wins Money in the Bank: This would have been a good prediction, but his career is probably over. Braun Strowman won the briefcase instead.
- Kenny Omega will wrestle in a WWE ring: That didn't happen, but there is still the possibility he signs with WWE in 2019.
1. John Cena ties Ric Flair’s record
There isn’t much left for the 15-time world champion to do in his career. What's left, however, is The Nature Boy’s record of 16 world championships.
Cena challenges Daniel Bryan — or earns the right to face him another way — at WrestleMania 35. A win over Bryan can allow Cena to continue his Put-Over Tour he’s been on.
And I know the perfect superstar.
2. Andrade 'Cien' Almas will be world champion
In the opening month of 2019, Almas has already been on a roll. He picked up a victory over the legendary Rey Mysterio during a tag match, and then had one of the best matches of the month against Mysterio this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live.
With the momentum going for him, it could lead to great things in 2019. The Royal Rumble is coming up, and you can expect him to be in the final four competitors. If they keep this momentum going, there is no doubt in my mind Almas can take the title from Cena after WrestleMania 35.
3. Braun Strowman will still not win a world title
A year ago, it looked like Strowman was going to be the next big thing on Monday Night Raw. That hasn’t happened. And quite honestly, I don’t think it will.
Raw, right now, is primed to be Finn Balor’s and Seth Rollins’ show in 2019. While Strowman will continue to be in the title picture going forward, I don’t see him winning it this year. Maybe a nice Intercontinental Championship reign will suffice.
4. Finn Balor will beat Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble
Like I said, 2019 is going to be all about the stars in their prime — Almas, Rollins, Dean Ambrose and others. Balor is a part of that group, and I think it starts right away at the Royal Rumble next Sunday. I said the same thing about him last year and was very wrong.
The Demon, I feel, will return for this match, and Balor will find a way to outlast Lesnar. We saw at Survivor Series in 2017 and 2018 that smaller guys like A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan can take Lesnar to the limit. Balor will have the opportunity to do the same and be the one to end Lesnar’s terror on the main roster.
Besides, I think Batista returns to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.
5. The women will main-event WrestleMania 35
I know it’s not exactly a new idea, but I think this is the year WWE pulls the trigger. They are masters at finding the best opportunity to do something in order to cash in on it in the biggest way.
Fans desperately want some form of Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania. There is no better time or opportunity, especially with Roman Reigns not an option in a couple months.
The other reason to do it now is because they can offer something that All Elite Wrestling right now can’t — a women’s main event people want to see. WWE has the roster to give us a fresh show, matchups and a card we’ve never seen before. Is AEW an immediate threat to WWE? No, but getting the jump on the competition is something WWE didn't two decades ago when WCW rose to the top, and it created huge problems in the company.
So give the women the chance. There is not a lot to lose in this situation.
Match of the week
Pete Dunne (c) d. Joe Coffey - NXT United Kingdom Championship match
NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
On Saturday, NXT UK had its first TakeOver event, and it was fantastic. The main event was the star of the night, with Pete Dunne proving why he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. The styles of Dunne and Coffey clashed, giving us a 30-plus-minute slugfest. In the end, Dunne proved he can be just as vicious as Coffey, and earned a submission victory to retain his title.
WWE power rankings
It’s a new year and a new ranking. A kayfabe top-10 ranking of Raw, SmackDown and NXT
Monday Night Raw
- Brock Lesnar
- Finn Balor
- Bobby Lashley
- Ronda Rousey
- Sasha Banks
- Seth Rollins
- AOP
- Drew McIntyre
- Braun Strowman
- Baron Corbin
On the bubble: John Cena
SmackDown Live
- Daniel Bryan
- A.J. Styles
- Asuka
- Becky Lynch
- Russell
- The Bar
- Andrade Almas
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- The Miz & Shane McMahon
- The New Day
On the bubble: Samoa Joe
NXT
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Aleister Black
- Ricochet
- Johnny Gargano
- Adam Cole
- Undisputed Era
- Shayna Baszler
- War Machine
- Matt Riddle
- Bianca Belair