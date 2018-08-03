Like a phoenix from the ashes, Becky Lynch has risen. And she’s spitting straight fire.
Lynch said it best this past Tuesday. She hasn’t had a Women’s Championship opportunity since WrestleMania 33, which is crazy to think about. Last week, she finally earned a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship when she made current champ Carmella tap.
Last Tuesday, like always, she cut an honest promo. And it could not have summed up the last two years for her any better.
“When you wait so long for something, sometimes you doubt it’s ever going to happen, and I certainly did that. I knew that if I kept pushing eventually I would get back to where I wanted to be. I kept thinking about SummerSlam and I kept thinking about what it means to be the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion and it is the honor.”
She then listed some startling facts, starting with the fact she hasn’t held the Women’s Championship since Dec. 2016, let alone an opportunity in the first week of April 2017. It’ll be a little more than 16 months when she gets the opportunity at SummerSlam on Aug. 19 in Brooklyn.
“It’s the excitement and it’s the pressure of knowing you have a target on your back and knowing you have to fight mind, body and soul every week to defend that title or you will lose it.”
Lynch's title opportunity means more than just winning some hardware.
Lynch was the first woman drafted to SmackDown Live two years ago when the brands split. The glass ceiling was set high for Lynch, who broke through when she became the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion on Sept. 11, 2016.
“I wasn’t born to be a champion, no; I fought to be a champion.”
Lynch has always been the forgotten member of the Four Horsewomen. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Charlotte Flair are the ones people talk about the most. They’ve gotten the main events on Monday Night Raw and pay per views on the main roster and NXT. They got to participate in the first Hell in a Cell match for women. Yes, Lynch was in the first ever women’s Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble, but that was shared spotlight, much like she shared spotlight with the other three Horsewomen.
She’s going to share some of the spotlight again at SummerSlam with one of those Horsewomen. Flair returned to beat Carmella and insert herself into the title match. Perhaps WWE can’t have a major SummerSlam match without arguably it’s biggest female superstar. Flair’s name alone draws viewers, something Lynch or ‘Mella simply won’t do.
That’s why winning the title in less than three weeks means more for Lynch than anyone else. Lynch is every bit as talented in all aspects as Flair, Bayley or Banks is. Lynch is probably the second strongest wrestler of the group and arguably the best talker. Her gimmick is fantastic, her electricity is rivaled by few and the fans adore her.
But her last name isn’t Flair, nor did she dominate NXT like Bayley and Banks did together.
“Come SummerSlam I will fight mind, body and soul to beat Carmella; and it will be my honor to walk into WWE Evolution, the first ever all-women’s pay per view, as the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion.”
Crowning Lynch among else at SummerSlam shows that WWE is ready to put her in front of the women’s division when it makes history again the following month. Evolution will need a main event, and who better than to allow Lynch the opportunity to leave her mark in WWE women’s wrestling history than by headlining that show.
It could be with Flair, or a rematch against Carmella. It doesn’t matter. Lynch has risen to the occasion, she’s spitting fire right now, and WWE would be foolish not to ride the momentum.
Weekly power rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 on each main show in WWE.
Monday Night Raw (July 30)
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Braun Strowman (2)
- Roman Reigns (3)
- Dolph Ziggler (4)
- Seth Rollins (6)
- Alexa Bliss (7)
- B-Team (8)
- Finn Balor (9)
- Drew McIntyre (10)
- Bobby Lashley (5)
On the bubble: Ronda Rousey, Authors of Pain.
SmackDown Live (July 31)
- A.J. Styles (1)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (2)
- Bludgeon Brothers (3)
- Samoa Joe (4)
- The Miz (5)
- Randy Orton (8)
- Daniel Bryan (6)
- Becky Lynch (UR)
- The Bar (UR)
- Carmella (10)
Out: Rusev (7), Jeff Hardy (9).
On the bubble: Andrade Almas, New Day.
NXT (Aug. 1)
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Aleister Black (2)
- Undisputed Era (3)
- Johnny Gargano (4)
- Adam Cole (5)
- Ricochet (6)
- Shayna Baszler (8)
- Mustache Mountain (UR)
- Velveteen Dream (9)
- Pete Dunne (7)
Out: Lars Sullivan (10)
On the bubble: Kairi Sane, War Machine, EC3.