Of all the matches and moments I expected out of Extreme Rules this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, I did not expect Randy Orton.
The funny thing about that is I was just thinking last week that we haven’t seen Orton on television in quite some time. I was wondering this because WWE has done a good job motoring along since WrestleMania without regular stars like John Cena or Orton on television; or the absence of Dean Ambrose during his recovery.
This past Sunday, we were floored when Shinsuke Nakamura landed a pre-match low blow to Jeff Hardy and stole the United States Championship in a 6-second victory. I was even more shocked when Orton’s music hit.
When we saw him, we expected him to go right for Nakamura. It made sense. But no, Orton went after Hardy on Sunday and Monday, absolutely brutalizing the Broken Enigma. It’ll write Hardy off of television for a few weeks or more while he heals up his apparent back problems.
Reports came out this week that Orton stayed hidden on a bus until 30 minutes prior to his showing up. No one knew. No one in the back knew, and not a single person of the WWE Universe had any idea that he would show up.
It was so well done. I wish it could always be like this.
For years now it’s hard to be surprised. The internet makes that tough as do the many beat writers who are either back stage or have sources within the locker room spoiling all the fun. It’s the reason Orton hid on a bus.
If you watch the Hardy Boyz documentary that was on WWE Network you get an inside look at what it was like sneaking those two into Orlando, let alone into the arena and onto a bus. It shows how tough it is to keep a secret in this industry.
So how surprised were we when they came out? Really surprised. Especially because they wrestled the night before for Ring of Honor and made us believe they left the city. People speculated since their departure from TNA they would show up, but the lack of certainty kept the integrity of the surprise alive.
It still took a bit of the pop from it though. So did all the reports and rumors of Ronda Rousey’s debut in Philadelphia. Or appearances by The Undertaker. Or A.J. Styles’ debut.
One of my favorite all-time surprise returns will forever be The Dudley Boyz, which came completely out of nowhere the night after SummerSlam a few years back.
But hey, as long as WWE is still trying to surprise us, especially at major shows and the nights after major shows, we will still tune in. Because you never know when the next big star could break down the door for WWE; and it’s best to keep it that way until their music hits.
Quick hits
- Hulk Hogan was reinstated by WWE last week and is back in the Hall of Fame. If you want to know my opinion, read The New Day’s statement. I don’t think this situation could have been handled any better than by those three and others I’ve seen talk about it like Titus O’Neil and Mark Henry.
- Pittsburgh, as to no surprise, was an embarrassment Sunday at Extreme Rules. I get it, the shows are longer and you’re probably fatigued, but you’re taking the rest of the people at home out of it by doing your stupid chants and acting like children during a fantastic main event. But leave it to Pittsburgh to ruin things. What an awful sports city.
- I don’t think I’ve ever predicted a pay per view as closely as I did on Sunday. I had every winner right, and was off on one of the results. That being said…
- Kevin Owens is a crazy S.O.B. I love that he and Braun Strowman gave a nod to Undertaker throwing Mankind off the top of Hell in a Cell a little over 20 years ago in the same city. K.O. took that bump perfectly too.
- Keeping the strap on Styles is WWE’s best play. He’s unquestionably the star of SmackDown Live right now. I just hope when it does drop it it’s to The Miz. And we all know where I’m going with this.
Weekly power rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 on each main show in WWE.
Monday Night Raw (July 16)
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Braun Strowman (2)
- Bobby Lashley (4)
- Dolph Ziggler (5)
- Roman Reigns (3)
- Seth Rollins (6)
- Alexa Bliss (7)
- The B-Team (10)
- Finn Balor (8)
- Drew McIntyre (UR)
Out of the 10: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (10)
On the bubble: Hardy/Wyatt.
SmackDown Live (July 17)
- A.J. Styles (1)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (5)
- Bludgeon Brothers (4)
- Rusev (2)
- Jeff Hardy (3)
- The Miz (6)
- Daniel Bryan (7)
- Sanity (8)
- Samoa Joe (9)
- Carmella (10)
On the bubble: Andrade Almas.
NXT (July 18)
- Aleister Black (1)
- Tommaso Ciampa (2)
- Undisputed Era (3)
- Johnny Gargano (4)
- Adam Cole (5)
- Ricochet (6)
- Pete Dunne (7)
- Shayna Baszler (8)
- Velveteen Dream (10)
- Lars Sullivan (9)
On the bubble: Candice LeRae, War Machine.