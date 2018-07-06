Did you know that Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens are pretty fun when on screen together? Or how about the B Team and their hopes to win the Raw Tag Team Championships?
I bet you’ve been tuned into every painful promo segment between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley as well. Oh, and remember when Ronda Rousey went nuts and beat up Kurt Angle?
Thankfully WWE does a good job at recapping Monday Night Raw on YouTube because I have not had any interest in sitting through three hours of television every week. Granted, I don’t have the time either, but I’m not investing time the next morning to catch the truncated version of the show on Hulu either.
I just can’t get invested in Mondays. And it’s because there is no top prize on television every week to get me emotionally invested in these other characters.
Brock Lesnar’s absence while holding the Universal Championship hostage has finally killed my interest in the Monday night program. I quite frankly don’t care that Strowman is still destroying things and putting Owens’ life in jeopardy every week while holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. And I just don’t care about Reigns’ conspiracy theories or Lashley’s amazing athleticism once you get past how boring of a human being he is.
About this time last year, Lesnar was feuding with Samoa Joe for the title. I was hooked. I though Joe had a legitimate chance to take the belt from Lesnar. But nope, didn’t happen.
We were teased with Strowman and Reigns being able to topple The Beast during that time too, but for whatever reason, WWE didn’t pull the trigger. It’s frustrating.
I was even beginning to accept the fact that Reigns would be coronated at WrestleMania this year to beat Lesnar. But no, he got demolished. And then he had another chance at Saudi Arabia and I was convinced again, but no, it didn’t happen; and now Reigns wears a tin foil hat.
Reigns is right back in the picture, and it’s what his feud with Lashley is centered around. I would be incredibly entertained by that feud if it was for the actual title. But it’s not. Technically, it’s not even for the No. 1 contender to Lesnar’s title, and that’s just dumb as well.
So I’m not motivated to tune in. And why should I? Though it’s robbing me of some potentially good stuff.
I’m missing out on the development of what could be the greatest female star in wrestling history. Rousey is proving any doubters wrong and has impressed in her two televised matches thus far.
Strowman is worth tuning in for every week. Owens is the perfect foil for the monster. I feel like we’re just at the tip of the iceberg of what these two can do together, especially if Owens is pushed to the limit by Strowman on a weekly basis.
Oh, Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins are gonna fight for the Intercontinental Championship in a 30-minute Iron Man match! It’s a good thing that’s at Extreme Rules because I probably wouldn’t find the time to sift through the rest of Raw to watch it.
So here we are, and it all circles back to Lesnar killing the sole purpose of why we want to tune it. Perhaps that’s done on purpose. Perhaps Vince McMahon’s way of getting Lesnar over as garbage is by sabotaging his own flagship program in the process. It’s a risk, and maybe it’ll work on me. But for now, I’m not caring at all about the rest of the good work being done on that show.
But hey, at least there’s SmackDown Live!
Quick hits
- As much as I’m glad to see Team Hell No back, it’s clear this is something for Daniel Bryan to do while we wait to get closer to WrestleMania season. It’s also a security blanket for WWE in case he doesn’t re-sign when his contract ends in September. Also, Mayor Kane with the tag titles would be great for his run for office in Knox County, Tennessee.
- Going more into Bryan, I’d genuinely be shocked if he doesn’t re-sign with WWE, especially because they would offer him an incredible contract. But I’m still concerned.
- WWE’s pursuit of Cody, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks gives me confidence that Bryan will stay. Why would he leave if some of the best talent in the world is in WWE? Also, Omega could get the A.J. Styles treatment if he signs. Cody would also go straight to the main roster while I think the Bucks feuding with Undisputed Era in NXT would be an incredible debut.
- I was just looking at my top matches of the year through the first six months. Out of the top 10, six of them are from NXT. That is included in the 12 matches out of the 27 I have listed under the WWE umbrella so far. It just shows how well NXT has done this year.
Weekly power rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 on each main show in WWE.
Monday Night Raw (July 2)
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Braun Strowman (2)
- Roman Reigns (3)
- Bobby Lashley (4)
- Dolph Ziggler (5)
- Seth Rollins (6)
- Alexa Bliss (7)
- Elias (8)
- Finn Balor (9)
- Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (10)
On the bubble: The B Team.
SmackDown Live (July 3)
- A.J. Styles (1)
- Rusev (2)
- Jeff Hardy (3)
- Bludgeon Brothers (4)
- The Miz (5)
- Daniel Bryan (7)
- Samoa Joe (8)
- Carmella (9)
- Big E (10)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (6)
On the bubble: Kane, Asuka.
NXT (July 4)
- Aleister Black (1)
- Tommaso Ciampa (2)
- Undisputed Era (3)
- Adam Cole (5)
- Johnny Gargano (8)
- Ricochet (6)
- Pete Dunne (4)
- Shayna Baszler (7)
- Lars Sullivan (9)
- Velveteen Dream (10)