One of my favorite shows of the year, Money in the Bank, is this Sunday at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The preshow will begin at 7 p.m., and the main show an hour later.
Much like the Royal Rumble, a male and female superstar have the opportunity for a career-changing victory. Eight women and eight men will compete in separate ladder matches in hopes to retrieve a briefcase suspended high above the ring. In that case is a contract for a WWE championship opportunity of their choice that is good for the next year.
A quick assessment of five people whom I feel should walk away Sunday with some luggage:
Andrade — He is a cocky heel that will look good holding the briefcase. He also has a manager in Zelina Vega, who could aid him when needed in order to cash in at the right moment.
Drew McIntyre — Seeing him with the briefcase would be downright scary. I know he doesn’t need it, but I would love to see what he would do with it. Knowing someone that big, scary and scheming can cash in at any time will make for some great mind games.
Ember Moon — She’s too talented to be an extra in this match. She could really jump start her main roster career with a win. She probably needs the case the most out of the 16 superstars vying for them.
Mandy Rose — There is something brewing between Rose and Sonya Deville, especially because Deville forfeited her opportunity to compete in the match for her friend. Mandy winning and failing to cash in would be a great way to set off their feud. Or, Mandy winning and holding that over Sonya’s head to create some serious tension could make for a good title feud that doesn’t involve a Four Horsewoman for a change.
Sami Zayn — There is something to be said about him getting added to this match last minute. Everything he has said and done since returning has led to this moment. Him winning and dangling the carrot of cashing in would be incredible. Just imagine the crowd pops every time there is a potential cash in. Zayn decides not to just to mess with the fans. I would want to see that last for MONTHS. They pay off would be great, and he’d become a face for it, especially if cashed in on a heel.
On a side note, it’s almost a guarantee WWE will open and close the show with a Money in the Bank ladder match. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET, which will give them a good hour (with entrances) to give the first ladder match some time.
Why is that important? One of the biggest television series finales begins 9 p.m. Sunday — Game of Thrones. WWE does not want to go up against that, even with the show being on the WWE Network now. So expect the next 90 minutes following the first ladder match to be a bit of “filler.”
With that said, here is a look at the 11-match card:
Preshow: SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The Usos
Normally, I’d be critical of Daniel Bryan on a preshow, especially coming off the run he was. But this is the perfect spot for this match. It’ll stand out on its own, and hopefully WWE gives them a good 20-plus minutes to tell a fun final chapter of their short story.
Prediction: Bryan and Rowan retain and debut sweet new hemp belts.
Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Ember Moon vs. Mandy Rose vs. Naomi vs. Natalya
This is the proper way to kick off the main show. As I said earlier, I think the best person to put the briefcase on here is Ember Moon. She really needs the push.
Prediction: Bliss or Bayley winds up getting the case, because it’s the comfortable choice to make, sadly.
Cruiserweight Championship match: Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari
This will be one of those matches that WWE puts on while the whole world watches dragons.
Prediction: Nese retains.
Roman Reigns vs. Elias
Just a good, old-fashioned feud match. I’ve really enjoyed what Elias has brought recently. One way I hope he trolls the crowd, is he promises to spoil something from Sunday night’s Game of Thrones episode, only to have Reigns interrupt him right before their match.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
Raw Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
Becky is going to have to have an early match since she will work double-duty. This will also allow for some intrigue as the women’s Money in the Bank match will go on prior.
Prediction: Lynch retains, and the MITB winner threatens to cash in but doesn’t.
United States Championship match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
Joe has been nursing a bit of an injury, so they’ve allowed Mysterio to sell this feud on his own. It’s worked for me, as Rey’s great matches with Cesaro has gotten me excited for what speed vs. power will bring Sunday.
Prediction: Mysterio is the new U.S. champ.
Steel cage match: The Miz vs. Kofi Kingston
This is going to be interesting. Also, I can’t wait to see what crazy stunt Shane McMahon pulls.
Prediction: Miz sacrifices pride by throwing Shane from the top of the cage through a table, making McMahon the winner.
Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. A.J. Styles
On paper, this is the match of the night. Let’s hope our high hopes for it doesn’t result in disappointment. It’ll be hard for these two to not have a good match together though.
Prediction: Rollins retains.
WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens
There has been a really good story told for this feud. From KO joining and breaking apart New Day, to him accusing of Kofi of cracking under the pressure of being a champ. Kofi, meanwhile, just does not give up. His will to fight and keep that title is something to be inspired by. It’s good stuff, and it will make for a great match.
Prediction: Kofi will retain in some weird finish, such as a disqualification, double count-out or Dusty finish. This feud isn’t over, nor should it be.
SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
I don’t think this will be a long match, nor does it have to be. Lynch will sell the tiredness and desperation from her earlier match, while Charlotte, the opportunist, will look to take advantage of that.
Prediction: Lynch will win with a rollup, but the MITB winner, (I’m going with Bliss here), will cash-in after the match and win the SmackDown Women’s title. It’s a shame, because I wanted to see Becky Two Belts last another PPV or two.
Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Ali vs. Andrade vs. Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor vs. Randy Orton vs. Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn
I want at least six of these guys to win this match. No offense to Randy Orton, but he’s accomplished enough. And Baron Corbin? Just no. Ali would shock me, and Finn and Drew don’t need it right now. That leaves Ricochet, Zayn and Andrade as my three top choices who would benefit the most from the briefcase.
Prediction: Sami Zayn wins it. Eventually, Kevin Owens wins the WWE Championship, and Zayn turns on him the night Owens wins it and cashes in.
WWE Power Rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 wrestlers and tag teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Monday Night Raw
- Seth Rollins (1)
- A.J. Styles (2)
- Becky Lynch (3)
- Drew McIntyre (5)
- Samoa Joe (4)
- Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (7)
- The Usos (8)
- Braun Strowman (6)
- The IIconics (10)
- Cesaro (9)
On the bubble: Bray Wyatt, Viking Raiders, Kabuki Warriors
SmackDown Live
- Kofi Kingston (1)
- Becky Lynch (2)
- Kevin Owens (3)
- Daniel Bryan & Erik Rowan (5)
- Finn Balor (4)
- Andrade (6)
- Charlotte Flair (7)
- Roman Reigns (UR)
- Rey Mysterio (UR)
- Randy Orton (10)
Out: The Hardy Boyz (8), Aleister Black (9)
On the bubble: Black.
NXT
- Johnny Gargano (1)
- Velveteen Dream (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- Matt Riddle (6)
- Bianca Belair (8)
- Adam Cole (5)
- The Undisputed Era (7)
- Candace LeRae (9)
- Street Profits (10)
- Roderick Strong (UR)
Out: Viking Raiders (4)