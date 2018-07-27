Sometimes the best heel isn’t the guy like The Miz who gets people to boo him due to his opinion of himself and others. Sometimes telling the crowd you’ve beaten Asuka and Charlotte so many times isn’t enough, Carmella.
Sometimes you just have to beat that respect out of someone. No better than to do that as of late than Randy Orton and Samoa Joe.
For the course of 2018, Tommaso Ciampa has made a name for himself by being a total piece of garbage. One would say it’s worked perfectly. When you combine the fact he has no ring music with how loudly he’s booed, you throw in how he acts and people are naturally going to hate him.
I’m not saying Orton or Joe need to ditch their ring music. Because they don’t have to. Those two have brought a freshness to the heel scene on SmackDown Live.
We learned Tuesday that Joe will be the next contender for A.J. Styles’ WWE Championship. He told us that in an emphatic way, attacking Styles from behind, beating him down and signing the contract.
In the previous weeks, he spent his free time making Tye Dillinger and R-Truth pass out or tap out to his Coquina Clutch, which has been one of the most devastating submission moves in years.
When Joe is given the opportunity, he is one nasty S.O.B. He was like this working against Brock Lesnar, showing us how ruthless he can be. If he brings a similar mindset against Styles, there is no doubt in my mind he will be the next WWE Champion. It’s great character work.
Orton is another master at the art. His reasoning for beating down Jeff Hardy last week was based on a lack of respect for the crowd. He’s a legend, and he deserves that respect. Yea, it’s a more vocal approach, but we’ve seen what Orton can do when provoked.
He’s the Viper after all. He’s vicious, cruel and has threatened many careers with his beat downs. The Orton that hears voices in his head is the most dangerous. I hope we see the punt return to his arsenal as well, because it will just add to how vicious he can be.
I wanna see this more going forward from others, and I hope Kevin Owens is on the verge of it. Braun Strowman has terrorized Owens for no reason, and Raw general manager Kurt Angle has allowed it to happen.
Owens has been thrown off a ladder through a table, thrown from the stage while in a port-o-potty, and thrown off the top of a steel cage through a table. He has a wife and kids and Strowman has taken none of that into consideration. I would crack too if that happened to me.
We could see a side of Kevin Owens that we almost saw when he beat down Chris Jericho. It went away though with a quick spear from Goldberg.
If the real Kevin Steen returns, it just may be enough for him to take the Money in the Bank briefcase away from Strowman at SummerSlam next month.
Quick hits
- Tommaso Ciampa beating Aleister Black for the NXT Championship was such a smart move. Also, Black may be up for superstar of the year if he keeps this up. He’s had incredible match after incredible match with varying styles of wrestlers, from Andrade Almas to Lars Sullivan and now Ciampa.
- The four-team tournament for SmackDown was off to a nice start with New Day topping Sanity. I’m excited for The Bar to work against The Usos next week to see who faces New Day in the final. The winner gets the Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.
- James Elsworth, we hardly knew ye. I mean, how wise was it really to insult your boss like that?
- The Miz threw a baby! OK, it really wasn’t a baby, and that other kid was a child actor. But this Miz/Daniel Bryan feud is off to a roaring start. Also, it was a very nice segue into the debut of “Miz and Mrs.”
Weekly power rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 on each main show in WWE.
Monday Night Raw (July 23)
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Braun Strowman (2)
- Roman Reigns (5)
- Dolph Ziggler (4)
- Bobby Lashley (3)
- Seth Rollins (6)
- Alexa Bliss (7)
- The B-Team (8)
- Finn Balor (9)
- Drew McIntyre (10)
On the bubble: Hardy/Wyatt, Authors of Pain.
SmackDown Live (July 24)
- A.J. Styles (1)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (2)
- Bludgeon Brothers (3)
- Samoa Joe (9)
- The Miz (6)
- Daniel Bryan (7)
- Rusev (4)
- Randy Orton (UR)
- Jeff Hardy (5)
- Carmella (10)
Out: Sanity (8)
On the bubble: Becky Lynch, Andrade Almas, New Day.
NXT (July 25)
- Tommaso Ciampa (2)
- Aleister Black (1)
- Undisputed Era (3)
- Johnny Gargano (4)
- Adam Cole (5)
- Ricochet (6)
- Pete Dunne (7)
- Shayna Baszler (8)
- Velveteen Dream (9)
- Lars Sullivan (10)
On the bubble: Kairi Sane, War Machine, EC3.