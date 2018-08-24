SummerSlam has come and gone, ending another chapter on the wrestling year. Over the next couple of months, we’re going to start to see the landscape take shape for the Royal Rumble and beyond. Next thing you know, we’ll be talking about WrestleMania 35.
You may think it’s too early to be excited for a show nearly eight months out, but next year it’s going to be in North Jersey. That’s less than two hours from where I’m sitting as I write this blog. So you’re darn right I’ve been excited since the announcement.
So with that in mind, a lot of things happened this past week. Ding dong, the Beast is dead and the Universal Championship is back on Raw. Becky Lynch, a beloved baby face in the women’s division, turned heel. (She’ll be on an Austin-like run in no time.) Ronda Rousey is champ. Dean Ambrose is back. Braun Strowman still has the briefcase. NXT may see some call-ups next week as well.
With all of that to consider, it’s time we start to think about what could happen at the Meadowlands. Here are five predictions for the WrestleMania 35 card.
1) Johnny Gargano will face Tommaso Ciampa
NXT’s story of the year very well could spill onto the main roster. WWE has done it before with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Imagine Gargano returning from a knee injury on the same night they call up Ciampa. The place would come unglued, especially if done in the right city. These two could have a strong undercard match early in the show that could get the crowd exciting on a long night.
2) The New Day will face The Shield
The New Day just became five-time tag team champions this past Tuesday, beating the Bludgeon Brothers. (Recover soon, Erick Rowan!) Not many tag teams, let along three-man groups, have accomplished as much as New Day.
A lengthy title run on SmackDown could have people talking about their legacy and where they stand among factions in WWE history. On Mondays, however, The Shield has reunited. All three have won world championships, and Roman Reigns currently holds the Universal Championship and Seth Rollins is the Intercontinental Championship. Dean Ambrose adding gold around his waist could add some more clout to the group.
Eventually, I think Reigns will drop the title to Strowman. And if New Day keeps talking up a storm on the blue brand as the greatest three-man group of all-time, maybe an interpromotion match between the two groups could settle the score once and for all.
3) Braun Strowman, as Universal Champion, will hold an open challenge
It’s a bold prediction, yes. But it would give fans something to talk about heading into the show. Who would answer? Will Strowman go out into the crowd and find his former tag team partner, Nicholas? Maybe someone from NXT will debut. Or James Ellsworth comes back.
No, I think it could be one of two matches: either Brock Lesnar makes a surprise return, or The Undertaker answers the challenge. Either way, I think Strowman will retain his title, but it’ll be a moment we’ll never forget.
4) Daniel Bryan will beat The Miz for the WWE Championship
We’re in the middle of an eight-year feud between Bryan and The Miz. The last two years, Bryan wanted nothing more than to punch Miz in the face. He finally had his chance this past Sunday, but lost. How did he lose? By being punched in the face.
Granted, Miz cheated, being slipped a pair of brass knucks by his wife. Because of her involvement, Brie Bella, Bryan’s wife, made her return Tuesday. It was announced the two teams will face at Hell in a Cell.
This feud shouldn’t stop there. Another win by the It Couple should land Miz in favor for a WWE Championship opportunity. A.J. Styles may very well survive a tenacious feud with Samoa Joe, but he could be worn down and Miz, ever the opportunist as we’ve seen, could capitalize.
Miz as the champ and Bryan having to jump through hoops leading up will make for a great title story. It would be a great main event, but I think I have something better…
5) Ronda Rousey faces Charlotte Flair in the main event.
Credit Press sports editor Nicholas Huba with this idea.
Imagine how natural Rousey looks in the ring right now. She really took onto the industry in blazing fashion. In just four months she’s had a couple high-level matches. Imagine how much better she will be in eight months.
Right now, Rousey and Flair are the champions on their respective brands. Having the two go into Mania with eight-month reigns will only add to a story that will grab the interest of so many people. The daughter of a legend against one of the most dominant fighters UFC has ever seen. You have both leading their own groups dubbed The Four Horsewomen as well. It’s main-event gold. Huba thinks a title-for-title match would add to it, but I think just having the two decide who the best champion is will be enough of a story.
Flair has said several times in interviews – including to me a couple weeks ago – that she wants to main event WrestleMania. If the women ever do it, this is the time.
Weekly power rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 on each main show in WWE.
Monday Night Raw (Aug. 20)
- Roman Reigns (3)
- Braun Strowman (2)
- Seth Rollins (5)
- Ronda Rousey (UR)
- Dean Ambrose (UR)
- Finn Balor (8)
- Dolph Ziggler (4)
- B-Team (7)
- Drew McIntyre (9)
- Bobby Lashley (10)
Out: Brock Lesnar (1), Alexa Bliss (6)
On the bubble: Authors of Pain.
SmackDown Live (Aug. 21)
- A.J. Styles (1)
- Samoa Joe (4)
- The Miz (5)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (2)
- The New Day (UR)
- Daniel Bryan (7)
- Charlotte Flair (UR)
- Randy Orton (6)
- Jeff Hardy (UR)
- Becky Lynch (8)
Out: Bludgeon Brothers (3), The Bar (9), Carmella (10).
On the bubble: Bludgeon Brothers, Andrade “Cien” Almas.
NXT (Aug. 18)
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Ricochet (6)
- Johnny Gargano (4)
- Moustache Mountain (8)
- Undispute Era (3)
- Adam Cole (5)
- Velveteen Dream (9)
- Pete Dunne (10)
- Kairi Sane (UR)
- Shayna Baszler (7)
Out: Aleister Black (2)
On the bubble: War Machine.