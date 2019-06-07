I was right there with the rest of the WWE Universe on May 20.
Mick Foley stood in the middle of the ring, a championship title half hidden in a black silk bag. For the previous handful of days, this new title Foley was set to debut was rumored to be some variation of the Hardcore Championship or a new Legends Championship for the part-timers to have fun with. Regardless, we weren't prepared for something that would cause us to react so poorly toward Foley, a beloved WWE legend.
So when he pulled that odd-looking green 24/7 Championship out of the bag, I was underwhelmed. The main plate looked like a terrible watch, clashing horribly with the green belt, which I have to admit, I kind of liked. It looked like a serious attempt at what was clearly set up to be a fun new title.
Foley felt bad. His heart wasn't in it, knowing full well the 24/7 Championship looked like a bad joke. He apologized on Twitter for not selling it better. But this wasn't his fault. We can't blame him for trying to sell us on something we weren't willing to accept.
We're about three weeks removed from that debut, and the look and the horrendous debut of the title is long behind us.
The rules are simple, as they should be — the title can be defended 24 hours of the day, seven days a week and anywhere on planet earth. It's traded places in the ring, in the parking lot, on the tarmac of an airport and even in a plane somewhere over the Red Sea. The only thing that can stop this from working is WWE taking it too seriously.
We've seen character work out of guys who have either been forgotten or dismissed by the fans in the past. Jinder Mahal's constant pursuit of current champion R-Truth is hilarious. Drake Maverick, who is delegated to 205 Live while AOP heels up, has been hilarious. Others such as Robert Roode, EC3 and Titus O'Neill — the latter the inaugural champ — have gotten time on air they normally wouldn't have.
This is why the Hardcore Championship was ahead of its time. We didn't have Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat or other live-streaming social media services where the actual 24/7 rules could take place. Instead, the gags that were still pretty funny were pre-taped, which took a little bit of the spontaneity away. Knowing this title could actually be defended any time with the results showing up immediately on WWE's and the wrestlers' social media accounts keeps us tuned in 24/7.
Making this championship fun has fallen on the shoulders of R-Truth, who has just been incredible with the belt. He's won it five times already and has held it the longest total of days at 18-plus. I feel bad for the people updating the Wikipedia page.
With Super Showdown about to begin Friday afternoon, I'm interested to see how many taped defenses R-Truth has around Jedah and Saudi Arabia. Sprinkling title defenses throughout the show will be just as fun.
That's the key word — fun. Right now, things don't appear to be too fun in WWE. Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) was very open on Chris Jericho's podcast about how little fun he had his last year in WWE. Others appear to be unhappy as well — The Revival and Sasha Banks to name a few.
If WWE doesn't forget how much fun its superstars can have with this title, it will help going forward tremendously.
WWE Power Rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 wrestlers and tag teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Monday Night Raw
- Seth Rollins (1)
- A.J. Styles (2)
- Becky Lynch (3)
- Drew McIntyre (4)
- Samoa Joe (5)
- Braun Strowman (6)
- Zack Ryrder & Curt Hawkins (7)
- The Usos (8)
- Cesaro (9)
- The IIconics (10)
On the bubble: Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Ricochet.
SmackDown Live
- Kofi Kingston (1)
- Kevin Owens (2)
- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (3)
- Roman Reigns (4)
- Finn Balor (5)
- Bayley (6)
- Andrade (7)
- Alexa Bliss (UR)
- Charlotte Flair (8)
- Randy Orton (10)
Out: Rey Mysterio (9)
On the bubble: Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan.
NXT
- Adam Cole (5)
- Velveteen Dream (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- Matt Riddle (4)
- Johnny Gargano (1)
- Io Shirai (6)
- Street Profits (9)
- The Undisputed Era (7)
- Tyler Breeze (UR)
- Roderick Strong (10)
Out: Candace LeRae (8)