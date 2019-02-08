If there is one thing I learned after watching the last two NXT TakeOver events, it’s that tag team wrestling is an important part of any pro wrestling show.
Long have I felt that opening your show with a tag team match is the best way to get a show heated right off the bat.
At NXT TakeOver: Blackpool, the NXT UK roster got its first taste of the spotlight. Mustache Mountain and Zack Gibson & James Drake tore the house down, giving us, in my opinion, the best match of the night. At NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, The Undisputed Era and War Raiders did much of the same.
It seems that finally, when it comes to the main roster, WWE is paying attention to what the crowd wants. And if rumors and reports are true, tag team wrestling may just be the most important thing WWE focuses on in 2019.
When I think of tag team wrestling in WWE, I think of The Usos, The New Day and The Bar — the three elite tag teams in the company and the entire world. But I also think of The Revival, the tag team that everyone has seemed to forget about that matters.
No, we haven’t forgotten about them, yet we matter. But I’m talking about the writers. And, who knows? It may have nearly cost us an opportunity to see them in a WWE ring going forward.
Reports last month said Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder asked WWE for their releases. The thinking was they would jump ship and sign with All Elite Wrestling.
Why is a startup wrestling company run by a couple popular indy stars such a big deal, or potentially a threat? They’re offering something WWE hasn’t done a good job at doing — tag team wrestling. Two of the vice presidents of that company are Matt and Nick Jackson, whom we know as The Young Bucks. They said AEW is going to focus heavily on its tag team division, which makes a lot of sense when you think about it.
That is why WWE should take the threat of losing one of its most talented teams seriously and focus on the division again.
We’ve seen the focus on tag team wrestling happen over the last few weeks. Raw Tag Team champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable have matching gear and have been on television regularly. Challengers for their titles are rising up, which included The Revival, the newly re-formed Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The B Team, Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery. On SmackDown, though the champs are The Miz & Shane McMahon, they're poised to be stepping stones for the next big tag team on that show.
There has also been an emphasis of tag team wrestling rules, something we saw in the main event. Braun Strowman got himself disqualified because he wasn’t the legal man in the match and struck Baron Corbin.
Tag team wrestling has actual rules, something the indies does a poor job at remembering. The Revival, whose gimmick is that they are a throwback to classic tag team wrestling, took to Twitter and explained the rules to the audience. It was interesting that the WWE, which loosened on proper tag rules, enforced something as strict as what Strowman did wrong.
When approached by fans about these “new rules, Dash tweeted:
These “new rules” are the same The Revival have always worked under. I dare you to find a match where— Dashiel Wheeilder (@DashWilderWWE) February 7, 2019
(In front of the ref)
1) we have used more than one save. 2) the illegal guy has ever hit the legal guy outside of the 5 second window after a tag.
3) don’t use the tag rope.
Look back at their spectacular matches in NXT with Authors of Pain, American Alpha and #DIY. I doubt they’re lying. It’s also up to the referee to enforce these rules if they choose to; and in matches where the action gets cluttered deep into a match, the referee will tend to let some things go. That often happens in a match where both teams are doing it. If one side was just blatantly waltzing into the ring to set up illegal double-team moves, the referee would disqualify them.
Tag team wrestling truly is a lost art. It’s not just a match where four or six guys get thrown together (I’m looking at you, Teddy Long). It’s why I’m a firm believer that true tag teams should also have the edge over two singles stars being thrown together.
So I hope WWE is taking the time to focus on the true tag teams in the division, not just because it’s a talented division, but because it has to in order to keep some of the best teams in its company.
Quick hits
- I am a big fan of what they’re doing with Becky Lynch right now. I’m not exactly sure how they get there, but we may have seen the seeds planted for Charlotte Flair being added to the main event of WrestleMania with the uncertainty surrounding Lynch’s kayfabe knee injury.
- Nia Jax is awful. I don't know if I'm saying that from a storyline standpoint, or if I just really do think she isn't that good.
- Give me more crazed Daniel Bryan, his hippie friend Erick Rowan and his silly hemp belt. I'm not rolling my eyes at this gimmick. I'm truly irritated at him for calling me out. I also marveled at him embracing his home state of Washington, saying they understand him and they they too are intellectually superior to the rest of us. Only the best can do what he is doing right now.
- Surprise, surprise, Halftime Heat was far and away better than the Super Bowl.
- We’re getting a Velveteen Dream-Johnny Gargano NXT North American Championship match in two weeks and I couldn’t be any more excited for that.
- Speaking of Dream, I keep hearing how great the tournament that pitted NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live talent against each other. I hope to find time to watch it this week.
WWE power rankings
A kayfabe top-10 ranking of Raw, SmackDown and NXT
Monday Night Raw
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Ronda Rousey (2)
- Bobby Lashley (3)
- Seth Rollins (4)
- Finn Balor (5)
- Drew McIntyre (7)
- Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (6)
- Baron Corbin (9)
- Braun Strowman (8)
- Elias (UR)
Out: Sasha Banks (10)
On the bubble: EC3, Dean Ambrose
SmackDown Live
- Daniel Bryan (1)
- Asuka (2)
- Becky Lynch (3)
- The Miz & Shane McMahon (6)
- A.J. Styles (4)
- Andrade Almas (5)
- R-Truth (7)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (8)
- Rusev (9)
- The Usos (10)
On the bubble: Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali.
NXT
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Johnny Gargano (2)
- Shayna Baszler (5)
- Velveteen Dream (10)
- War Raiders (6)
- Matt Riddle (7)
- Aleister Black (3)
- Ricochet (4)
- Adam Cole (8)
- Undisputed Era (9)