There have been several self-proclaimed “Best in the World” wrestlers that have made their way through WWE.
Chris Jericho is probably the first to use the phrase, calling himself the “Best in the world at what I do.” Then there was CM Punk, who kept it simple.
Since the first Super ShowDown last year in Saudi Arabia, Shane McMahon has partly dubbed himself with that moniker. It started out fun, with him being a good guy stepping in for an injured Miz and defeating Dolph Ziggler to win the “Best in the World” tournament. It resulted in a face turn for The Miz, and the two created The Best Tag Team in the World, winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles.
It was fun! Then Shane turned on Miz, which set up a WrestleMania match. Their feud peaked with a pair of fluke wins for McMahon, who took the “Best in the World” title and put it over the top.
It’s turned into weekly celebrations just to tick off the fans. It’s worked. They’re eyeroll-inducing displays of self ego stroking. It’s heel work to its truest form. That’s fine and dandy. It looked like Roman Reigns would finally shut this Shane Train down.
Wrong.
McMahon picked up a win — granted, with the help from Drew McIntyre — over Reigns, who is the company’s untouchable superstar. That can’t happen, I’m sorry. And my biggest fear now is how far will this stroke of luck be taken with Shane? A title match? I hope not.
My fears are hypothetical, but recent history proves they’re not just paranoia.
You can tell these stories without bringing the WWE or Universal Championship into it. But WWE continues to drag the main title into these feuds that involve authority figures. Triple H beat Reigns for the WWE Championship a few years ago, and we’ve seen Vince McMahon insert himself into multiple championship storylines, including Kofi Kingston’s this year.
It worked in the late 90s with Vince, because wrestling was different. But this isn’t the Attitude Era. The quality of talent is high. There are dozens of superstars where I could see a world title around their waist and it would seem just right. Look at Kofi, a lifetime mid-card talent and future Hall of Famer. Not once has his current WWE Championship reign felt off.
There are several superstars that should be in Shane’s spot. Have McMahon in McIntyre’s corner as he beats Reigns and goes after a world title holder. Or better yet, just have Shane form his own group of young and upcoming stars like McIntyre to pit them against the good guys. Shane endorsing Andrade and an NXT callup like Adam Cole would be way more preferable than some 49-year-old man poorly gimmick punching his way through legitimate main roster talent.
But this is the WWE, a company that isn’t learning its lesson any time soon. I’m not jumping ship, though. But I hope AEW, a startup company I don’t watch nor have the time or great desire to at the moment, succeeds in giving WWE a reason to be better again.
WWE Power Rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 wrestlers and tag teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Monday Night Raw
- Seth Rollins (1)
- Becky Lynch (3)
- A.J. Styles (2)
- Drew McIntyre (4)
- Samoa Joe (5)
- Braun Strowman (6)
- Ricochet (UR)
- The Revival (UR)
- The Usos (8)
- The IIconics (10)
Out: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (7), Cesaro (9)
On the bubble: Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Lacey Evans.
SmackDown Live
- Kofi Kingston (1)
- Kevin Owens (2)
- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (3)
- Roman Reigns (4)
- Finn Balor (5)
- Bayley (6)
- Andrade (7)
- Alexa Bliss (8)
- Charlotte Flair (9)
- Randy Orton (10)
On the bubble: Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, Heavy Machinery.
NXT
- Adam Cole (1)
- Velveteen Dream (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- Matt Riddle (4)
- Io Shirai (6)
- Johnny Gargano (5)
- Street Profits (7)
- The Undisputed Era (8)
- Tyler Breeze (9)
- Roderick Strong (10)
On the bubble: KUSHIDA, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan