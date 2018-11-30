You never know how good you have something until it’s gone.
That’s the case for WWE fans in regards to Roman Reigns, the workhorse of Monday Night Raw that generated the lead storylines for the better part of the last two years. Whether you grew tired of his rise or was a mega fan of the Big Dog, there is no doubt you tuned in weekly to root for or against him.
Now with him taking time off to fight leukemia, what’s the point of tuning into WWE’s flagship program?
You would think it’s to watch someone else grab the brass ring in Reigns’ absence, creating a new star for WWE to build. Drew McIntyre is the perfect example of this. Or it’s time for Braun Strowman to get the Universal Championship and continue on his path of destruction. Perhaps, a bubbling feud between my in-ring performer of the year, Seth Rollins, and former Shield brother Dean Ambrose.
Instead, we’ve gotten a horrible feud where McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have aligned with general manager Baron Corbin to terrorize Finn Balor and Elias. And with Strowman's availability for TLC on Dec. 16 because of elbow surgery, you’re left with a 3-on-2 assault every week.
Prior to Strowman’s injury, which in hindsight makes the decision of this next topic the right one, he was squashed in a loss to Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. His booking has been incredibly inconsistent, with him looking like an unstoppable monster one week that survived being crushed by a trash compactor to requiring surgery after his elbow was shattered by ring steps. Not to mention when he’s foiled, he looks incredibly stupid. And that's not to mention his Big Show-ian face/heel turns in 2018 alone.
After a while, Strowman doesn’t appear to be a champion anymore, and that’s disappointing.
Lastly, there’s McIntyre, who should be on the fast track to the top. Instead, he’s trapped in this meaningless story centered around allowing Corbin to keep his job. Perhaps McIntyre surprises us with a face turn, costing Corbin his spot as GM in the future, but lazy writing in the past dictates that won’t happen.
The lone bright spot on the show is the feud between Ambrose and Rollins, which as interesting as it is, doesn’t carry a three-hour show. And they’re certainly not getting any help from a mediocre tag team scene that involves a manager peeing on a robe, or Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax stumbling through their promos.
Raw is embarrassing to watch right now, and not even worth the 15-minute journey through the YouTube channel on a Tuesday morning.
A miraculous return for Reigns isn’t in the cards anytime soon, so we need to hope the show finds a reason for us to watch again.
Quick hits
- Peeing on robes, pulling pants down for rabies shots and big men in main events... what is this, the Attitude Era?
- A.J. Styles taking a shot at Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar in the same breath was fantastic.
- Samoa Joe, oh man, you're an evil SOB. You're holier-than-thou approach in this budding feud with Jeff Hardy is going to be fantastic. Though, claiming that men like Hardy don't deserve a second chance when men like Joe haven't gotten a first was a little head-scratch-worthy. Didn't you lose multiple world title matches on the main roster already? Other than that line, another solid promo from one of the best.
- Lars Sullivan is coming. I saw a rumor where Raw and SmackDown will be bidding for his services, which is a good way to get him over. Sounds like he could be booked similarly to Bam Bam Bigelow if that's the case.
- Can someone please buy Lio Rush a darn shirt?
Match of the Week
The Usos d. The Bar
SmackDown, even on a down week, does everything right when compared to Raw. That’s definitely true within the tag team division. The Usos pulled off a surprising victory over The Bar in a non-title match, which will certainly set up a title match for the two teams at the next pay per view, TLC. Those two teams in a ladder match could me magic, especially if they decide to add The New Day in the mix.
Weekly power rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 on each main show in WWE.
Monday Night Raw (Nov. 26)
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Drew McIntyre (2)
- Ronda Rousey (3)
- Seth Rollins (5)
- Dean Ambrose (4)
- Bobby Lashley (7)
- AOP (8)
- Elias (9)
- Nia Jax (UR)
- Baron Corbin (UR)
Out: Braun Strowman (6), Finn Balor (10)
SmackDown Live (Nov. 27)
- Daniel Bryan (1)
- Becky Lynch (2)
- A.J. Styles (3)
- The Bar (4)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (6)
- The Miz (7)
- Samoa Joe (8)
- Randy Orton (10)
- Rey Mysterio (5)
- Charlotte Flair (9)
On the bubble: The Usos, Asuka.
NXT (Nov. 28)
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Ricochet (2)
- Aleister Black (8)
- Shayna Baszler (7)
- Velveteen Dream (3)
- Adam Cole (5)
- Johnny Gargano (4)
- Undisputed Era (6)
- War Raiders (UR)
- Kairi Sane (10)
Out: Lars Sullvan (9)