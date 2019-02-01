It’s safe to say that Royal Rumble weekend delivered in a big way, hitting all the right notes for a successful trip to Phoenix.
Two crowd favorites won their respective rumble matches, NXT TakeOver once again stole the weekend, and we got some unforgettable memories.
The landscape is taking shape as we head toward WrestleMania 35 in North Jersey. But before I talk about that landscape, here are my five favorite moments from the weekend.
- A five-star classic
Johnny Gargano and Ricochet put on a wrestling clinic Saturday. It was not only the match of the night, but my early candidate for match of the year. Gargano won the North American Championship for his first singles title in NXT.
- Shane O’Mac does it again
I feel like we’ve seen all of the tricks in Shane McMahon’s bag. He’s jumped off things, through things, over things and across things. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen him pull off a Shooting Star Press. That was awesome.
- Becky Balboa
After a loss to Asuka, Becky Lynch bounced back and found her way into the Royal Rumble. As an underdog fighting the odds, she eliminated Charlotte Flair to win the match. I had a feeling her story would go this way. It proves that even a predictable story can be good if executed well.
- Nia Jax gets what’s coming to her
If WWE was ever going to bring back intergender wrestling and moments, this was it. Jax is a powerhouse and can hold her own with male talent. She proved that fact by beating down R Truth to steal his spot in the match, eliminating Mustafa Ali and getting a couple moves in on Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio. In the end, however, I enjoyed the superkick, 619 and RKO combo. She sold like a champ.
R Truth!
- On Tuesday, R Truth won the United States Championship in surprising fashion. He not only pinned Shinsuke Nakamura, but he then beat Rusev to retain.
On Sunday, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch won their respective rumble matches. Rollins eliminated Braun Strowman with a devastating curb stomp to the outside of the ring.
Rollins earned that win. He was the 10th entrant into the 30-man match, and he lasted 43 minutes, 26 seconds. He was the longest entrant in by more than 13 minutes.
Though Rollins didn’t officially choose who he will face at WrestleMania, it appears he will challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. That sounds like a great main event for Mania in my opinion.
But I have one better.
Lynch openly challenged Ronda Rousey on Monday Night Raw, beating Rollins to the punch for her decision. If there will ever be a time the women can main event WrestleMania and get the widest audience imaginable to get behind it, this is the year. And certainly, this is the story.
Rousey has said in interviews that when she came to WWE, her goal was to leave the women’s division in a better place when she decides to step away. There isn’t a better thing she could do for this division than to carry the feud that results in the first women’s main event at WrestleMania.
She won’t be alone either. Lynch has done her damnedest to not only be one of the best women’s wrestlers in the company, but one of the hottest wrestlers in the world. She’s on fire, from her demeanor to her match quality. “The Man” gimmick is wildly as well, and it’s getting support from other superstars on Twitter and on TV. She’s the definition of over.
Rousey is the mainstream clout. Last year, if I walked up to a general sports fan and asked them to name a female superstar in WWE, the answers I would have likely gotten were “I don’t know,” “I think Ric Flair has a daughter,” or “the one dating John Cena.”
And that’s not an insult to the talent on the roster currently. If I were to say to the same people to name male superstars, I would like get Brock Lesnar, Cena and “is The Rock still wrestling?”
Lynch has the opportunity to put the women’s division on the map. And Rousey will be the person to help her, especially if Lynch goes over and wins the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.
The woman — or in Becky’s case, “The Man” — who beats one of UFC’s top former stars is going to get the mainstream rub that very few in WWE have ever gotten. It will also usher WWE into this new era as it nears the transition to Fox.
Having the women close WrestleMania is the absolute right call. It’s best for business, it’s what the fans want, and it’s what the women deserve.
Quick hits
- Absolutely love Daniel Bryan’s new championship title. Trashing the old, processed one for a title made from hemp, wood and other natural materials is just the perfect way for me to boo someone I naturally root for. Bryan has been incredible as a heel, and it certainly raised the conversation again of where he is on WWE’s all-time list when it’s all said and done. Not many have reinvented themselves like he has, all while carrying the company and putting on the quality of matches he does on a weekly basis. We’re truly lucky to have him back. Now shut up, you hippie!
- I can’t forget about Erick Rowan’s involvement with Bryan now. I like it.
- Man, a lot really did happen Monday and Tuesday. Elias and Rusev turned heel, though the crowd had a hard time booing Elias. That won’t last long. He’s too great to be hated with this current gimmick.
- Samoa Joe ethering Jeff Hardy during his promo was fantastic. Seeing Hardy and Randy Orton trying not to laugh made it even better.
- Halftime Heat is brilliant. With all the mess going on with the NFL heading into the Super Bowl this week, what better way to divert your attentions from the big game than by seeing six of NXT’s rising stars go at it in a six-man tag match. Having it inside an empty Performance Center will be really cool and fun to watch as well.
- I’m glad we’re seeing The Revival and The Club getting a little bit more air time. I hope WWE does take it’s tag team wrestling scene seriously again. Because what the NXT Tag Team and NXT UK Tag Team championship matches did the last couple of weeks was special.
- I honestly won’t miss Dean Ambrose if he leaves. It’s nothing against him. I’ve always liked him, and I own one of his shirts. But the company didn’t exactly miss a step when he was on the shelf, and he just doesn’t seem to have that extra thing the other two members of The Shield have right now. (That is not something I would have said five years ago.)
- The women’s tag team match at Elimination Chamber is starting to take shape. I’m interested to see who the first championship duo will be.
WWE power rankings
A kayfabe top-10 ranking of Raw, SmackDown and NXT
Monday Night Raw
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Ronda Rousey (4)
- Bobby Lashley (3)
- Seth Rollins (6)
- Finn Balor (2)
- Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (UR)
- Drew McIntyre (8)
- Braun Strowman (9)
- Baron Corbin (10)
- Sasha Banks (5)
Out: AOP (7)
On the bubble: Nia Jax
SmackDown Live
- Daniel Bryan (1)
- Asuka (3)
- Becky Lynch (4)
- A.J. Styles (2)
- Andrade Almas (7)
- The Miz & Shane McMahon (9)
- R Truth (UR)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (8)
- Rusev (5)
- The Usos (UR)
Out: The Bar (6), The New Day (10)
NXT
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Johnny Gargano (4)
- Aleister Black (2)
- Ricochet (3)
- Shayna Baszler (7)
- War Raiders (8)
- Matt Riddle (9)
- Adam Cole (5)
- Undisputed Era (6)
- Velveteen Dream (UR)
Out: Bianca Belair (10)