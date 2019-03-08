One thing WWE can never fully prepare for is an injury, especially one that happens in March and will shake up one of the biggest shows of the year.
NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa needed neck surgery. It's an issue WWE knew about and hoped he could work through until NXT TakeOver: New York next month, but the problem worsened and Ciampa needed a spinal fusion that happened Thursday.
It’s a surgery that superstars Kurt Angle and Nikki Bella have gone through. It will undoubtedly keep Ciampa out a long, long time.
This is bad. Not only is Ciampa one of the most fun heels to watch in WWE, but he was in the middle of an excellent storyline that bled from the developmental brand to the main roster.
Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are back together to re-form #DIY, former NXT Tag Team Champions that split and built one of the best rivalries of the past year.
I talked about my excitement over the next chapter in their story last week. It’s a shame we won’t see it play out in the coming months.
So what happens? I’m sure #DIY was supposed to make a run in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, that started on this week’s pre-taped episode of NXT. #DIY won an incredible match against The Undisputed Era.
But the bigger issue is the NXT Championship which Ciampa will no doubt have to relinquish. Who goes for that title next month? NXT isn’t exactly high on superstar power right now with Ciampa, Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet all having made main roster debuts over the last few weeks.
Velveteen Dream is the North American Champion, and Matt Riddle is shaping up to challenge for that title. That program is too good to mess with. That leaves us with Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Gargano, or you slow down the main roster debuts of Ricochet and Black to keep them around for a few more months as transitional champions.
NXT will have its hands full the next couple of weeks trying to figure that all out.
If I was booking, I think it’s time to give \Cole a shot at the title, and have Strong feel he has just as much right to it as well. It could split Strong from the rest of the group, and that’s fine.
WWE Fastlane preview
Preshow: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
I guess we’re calling him just Andrade now? Either way, what a perfect preshow match. These two are so fun in the ring, and it’ll give the crowd a reason to get to the show early. You’ll wanna see these two live, that’s for sure.
Prediction: Andre with the win.
Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
Black and Ricochet earned the rights to a title match despite being on the main show for three weeks. Roode and Gable have a problem with that. This will be an indy-style tag team dream match that I hope steals the show.
Prediction: Revival retains.
Women’s Tag Team Championship match: The Boss ’n’ Hug Connection (c) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina
Will the big, bad Samoans take the titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley?
Prediction: The Hug Squad retains.
SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose
Rose owns a victory over Asuka, and has been on a winning streak.
Prediction: If Mandy wins, we riot, right? Asuka retains.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon
Shane used his powers that be to create a rematch. Miz picked up a win over one of The Usos on Tuesday in the leadup to this Sunday.
Prediction: Usos retain, and McMahon turns on Miz.
Six-man tag match: The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns is back after putting his leukemia in remission for a second time. He got the band back together to hopefully thwart some old rivals.
Prediction: Reigns will have his happy return. But man, if Ambrose attacks Reigns after the match, that would be crazy good.
WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens
This was supposed to be Kofi Kingston’s moment, but Vince McMahon didn’t deem him a big enough attraction to the match. Love when reality gets blurred.
Prediction: Bryan retains, and hopefully we get Kofi/Bryan at Mania.
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
If Lynch wins, she is added back to the Raw Women’s Championship match with Ronda Rousey and Flair. This should be the main event, in my opinion.
Prediction: Rousey attacks Lynch and Flair, and we have a no-contest.
Extra: Rousey beats down Lynch to the point where we’re not sure she could even compete at Mania. Stephanie McMahon adds Lynch to the Mania match on Monday’s show, but that’s only if Lynch can get cleared.
WWE power rankings
A kayfabe top-10 ranking of Raw, SmackDown and NXT
Monday Night Raw
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Seth Rollins (2)
- Ronda Rousey (4)
- Finn Balor (3)
- Roman Reigns (UR)
- Drew McIntyre (5)
- The Revival (6)
- Elias (9)
- Bobby Lashley (7)
- Charlotte Flair (UR)
Out: Braun Strowman (8), Ruby Riott (10)
On the bubble: Ricochet & Aleister Black, Boss ’n’ Hug Connection.
- SmackDown Live
- Daniel Bryan (1)
- Kevin Owens (5)
- The Usos (2)
- Asuka (3)
- Samoa Joe (10)
- Kofi Kingston (4)
- A.J. Styles (6)
- Becky Lynch (7)
- Randy Orton (9)
Out: R-Truth (8)
On the bubble: Mandy Rose, Andrade.
NXT
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)*
- Velveteen Dream (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- War Raiders (4)
- Johnny Gargano (5)
- Matt Riddle (6)
- Adam Cole (7)
- Undisputed Era (8)
- Ricochet (9)*
- Aleister Black (10)*
Note: Rankings remain the same until Ciampa’s injury comes up in story. Black and Ricochet will move to Monday Night Raw rankings.