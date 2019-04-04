How long is too long?
It seems over the last couple of years, WWE has tried to outdo itself with each WrestleMania. The show went more than seven hours the last two years, which, let’s be honest, is a really long time. It’s a marathon when watching from home. I couldn’t imagine how exhausted fans in attendance were.
This Sunday is WrestleMania 35, and will air beginning at 5 p.m. on the WWE Network from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, northern New Jersey.
You can blame some of the long run time on the WWE Network. With WWE in 100 percent control of its show length, it doesn’t care how long a show runs. And with Mania being a once-a-year event, they’ll throw the thought of a “time limit” out the window and go more than an hour past their planned schedule.
It’s ultimately a good thing. The year before Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s streak, it was the Deadman’s match against CM Punk that ran too long and cost the Divas a scheduled match. It was a devastating experience for those women, who have come a long way since then.
In fact, the women have come so far that this Sunday, the company’s three biggest female superstars will headline the show for the first time in history. That’s truly special and well deserved.
That main even is why I don’t think the seven-hour show will get the same reaction as years past by the time the main event rolls around. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar got a poor reaction after a long haul at WrestleMania 34. The same happened two years ago when Reigns defeated Undertaker in the closing match. It was exhausting.
But the excitement for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronday Rousey in a winner-take-all match for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s championships will keep that buzz going into the late hours of Sunday, and possibly early hours Monday. The card as a lot of potential for ebbs and flows, and if ordered right, will give fans the appropriate breathers throughout a long night.
Here’s a look at the card, and a quick glance at NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday:
NXT TakeOver: New York
Location: Barclays Center, New York
Start: 7 p.m.
NXT Tag Team Championship match: War Raiders (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet
United Kingdom Championship match: Pete Dunne (c) vs. Walter
NXT Women’s Championship match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane
NXT North American Championship match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle
NXT Championship two-out-of-three falls match: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
WWE Hall of Fame
Location: Barclays Center, New York
Start: 6:45 p.m.
This year’s event is headlined by D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels joins the two-timers club with Ric Flair (solo, Four Horsemen). He is joined by first-timers Triple H, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and Chyna.
HBK isn’t the only two-timer this weekend. Bret Hart and Booker T, already in the Hall for their solo careers, will go in with their tag teams. Hart and Jim Neidhart, the Hart Foundation, will be inducted this year. Joining Booker is Stevie Ray, who helped form the great WCW tandem, Harlem Heat.
Also going into the Hall this year is Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Torrie Wilson and The Honky Tonk Man. Winning the Warrior Award will be Sue Aitchison, a 30-year veteran in the corporate office who, according to WWE.com, “is widely credited with spearheading WWE’s community outreach programs. Over the course of her storied career, she built a long-term partnership with Make-A-Wish and helped grant WWE wishes to more than 6,000 children.”
WrestleMania 35
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Preshow: 5 p.m.
Main show: 7 p.m.
Preshow: Andrew the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Some of the participants include Braun Strowman, Apollo Crews, Jinder Mahal, Andrade, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, a bunch of tag team leftovers and SNL’s Michael Che (kinda funny) and Colin Jost (not that funny).
Prediction: Strowman will eliminate everybody and their mothers. I hope he throws Jost into the fourth row.
Preshow: WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Some of the participants include Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose and Nikki Cross.
Prediction: Asuka eliminates Mandy Rose.
Preshow: Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese
Man, I really hope Nese wins this match.
Prediction: Murphy probably retains.
Shane McMahon vs. The Miz
The Greatest Tag Team in the World split up after failing to retain their titles and McMahon attacked Miz. It’s a pointless feud that has been lost in the shuffle. I hope it’s a quick match.
Prediction: Miz will win a decent-lengthed match because who needs sleep.
A.J. Styles vs. Randy Orton
A good feud that will be a great match. Don’t be surprised if this opens the show and is one of the best matches on the card.
Prediction: Styles wins.
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
This is Angel’s farewell match. I don’t think it’ll actually be his last match though.
Prediction: Angle will beat Corbin in about two minutes. John Cena’s music hits, and he challenges Angle to a match. They share a similar moment to Cena’s debut at the start. Cena beats Angle in a 10-minute match. Either that, or The Undertaker surprises us and puts Angle down after hitting a series of signature moves.
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
A strong feud and a great way to build momentum for Roman.
Prediction: No way Reigns loses, right?
No holds barred match: Triple H vs. Batista
If Triple H loses, he must retire. I’m glad Trips was healthy enough to do this match after his nasty pec injury in Saudi Arabia. I’m interested to see what kind of ring shape Batista is in. I hope Chris Pratt helps him win.
Prediction: Triple H finally beats big Dave.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Usos (c) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev
Why is Black and Ricochet getting two tag title opportunities?
Prediction: Black and Ricochet rebound from losing Friday night at NXT TakeOver to win at Mania.
Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Boss ’n’ Hug Connection (c) vs. The Divas of Doom vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina
Beth Phoenix is back! I’m excited to see her in action with Natalya as a partner.
Prediction: The Huggers retain.
United States Championship match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
This is going to be a lot of fun. One of the matches I’m most excited for.
Prediction: I hope Joe retains because he deserves a lengthy title reign, but I’d like to see Andrade and Rey go for the title. Rey wins.
Intercontinental Championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor
I really liked this feud, but I hate knowing The Demon is showing up. I wish they would not announce that. It doesn’t need to be known going to Mania. We know this show is a big deal.
Prediction: The Demon will remain undefeated on the main roster.
Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
Rollins earned this title match by winning the men’s Royal Rumble match. He and Paul Heyman have done a great job selling this match. If it weren’t for the women’s feud being so hot this would go on last.
Prediction: Brock Lesnar retains. This is Reigns’ title to win back at SummerSlam.
WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
Probably the best story going into Sunday belongs to these two. And to think, it all happened by accident when Ali couldn’t compete at Elimination Chamber. Kofi has become a gauntlet specialist, and I hope this match goes beyond the 30-minute mark. If anyone deserves a marathon match, it’s these two.
Prediction: Kofi wins the WWE Championship.
Winner takes all triple threat match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch.
Winner gets both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Prediction: We get a double tap-out with Lynch applying the Disarm-her and Flair applying the Figure Eight. Show ends with the Four Horsewomen holding the titles.