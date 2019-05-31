Ali was just one rung of the ladder away from shocking us all and winning Money in the Bank. But for how big of a surprise it would have been for WWE to push him to the next level, hearing Brock Lesnar’s music hit at Money in the Bank was an even bigger surprise.
With Sami Zayn attacked before the match and a vacant spot left open, I didn’t think Lesnar was even a possibility to fill the eighth spot had WWE decided to do that anyway.
So here we are. Lesnar threw Ali from the top, unhooked the briefcase and won Money in the Bank. Where does that leave us now? Honestly, in pretty good hands.
In the two episodes of Monday Night Raw since Lesnar got ahold of the case, we’ve seen the Beastie Boy with his boombox holding that briefcase up like a JVC Kaboom Box. He had it mic’d up this past week to play the entrance songs for Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, the two champions whose fates rest solely on who The Beast wants to cash in on.
This is great. Lesnar with the briefcase looming over our heads is far more interesting than him holding the Universal Championship hostage. It makes sense, especially when you look at Rollins. Twice now, Rollins has cost Lesnar a title at WrestleMania — the first happening when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, and the second this past year with an unseen lowblow and stomp to the back of the head.
Rollins has been that one thorn in Lesnar’s beastly paw that he hasn’t been able to wiggle free. Now Lesnar has all the power, and Rollins is left helpless.
That is, if Lesnar even wants to cash in on Rollins. We got a glimpse into the workings of Lesnar’s plans Monday. With Lesnar set to announce who he’d cash in on, the fine print got in the way of the announcement. Paul Heyman read the contract, stating that the contract holder has up to a year to cash it in. This took Lesnar by surprise, and ticked him off to where he slapped Heyman repeatedly over the head with the paper.
The fact he now knows he has a year to cash in just made him that much more dangerous for Rollins. But it also make him dangerous to Kingston or whomever is holding the WWE Championship.
With WWE moving to Fox later this year, having the Beast bring a big name to the main title on SmackDown Live could be a direction Fox wants WWE to go in.
So while we wait for The Beast to cash in, Rollins and Kingston will have a lot more to worry about than the weight of being champ.
Quick hits
- NXT TakeOver: XXV is this Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to commemorate 25 PPVs for WWE’s yellow brand. Headlining the show will be Johnny Gargno defending the NXT Championship against Adam Cole, and Shayna Baszler defending her women’s championship against Io Shirai. The North American title is also on the line as Velveteen Dream defends against Tyler Breeze, who fought on the very first one May 29, 2014. The vacant Tag Team Championships are on the line in a four-way ladder match, and Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong will face off.
- Super ShowDown is six days later, and will feature some WrestleMania-type B matches. Triple H will face Randy Orton, and Goldberg will face The Undertake in a throwback to 2003. The Universal and WWE Championships will be on the line, and Finn Balor will face Andrade in an Intercontinental Championship match where we may seen The Demon. A few other matches are on the card as well.
- I hope this Ricochet-Cesaro feud turns into a tag team. I love them in the ring together any way possible.
- It’s a shame Rey Mysterio can’t seem to stay healthy. He reportedly hurt his shoulder again, which is why Samoa Joe is demanding Rey relinquish his title again.
- I’m done with Shane McMahon wrestling during events not WreslteMania. There’s no point.
- The Wildcard rule is terrible. Just end it.
- The 24/7 Championship is awesome and I hope R Truth holds it forever.
WWE Power Rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 wrestlers and tag teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Monday Night Raw
- Seth Rollins (1)
- A.J. Styles (2)
- Becky Lynch (3)
- Drew McInture (4)
- Samoa Joe (5)
- Braun Strowman (8)
- Zack Ryrder & Curt Hawkins (6)
- The Usos (7)
- Cesaro (10)
- The IIconics (9)
On the bubble: Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Ricochet.
SmackDown Live
- Kofi Kingston (1)
- Kevin Owens (3)
- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (4)
- Roman Reigns (8)
- Finn Balor (5)
- Bayle (UR)
- Andrade (6)
- Charlotte Flair (7)
- Rey Mysterio (9)
- Randy Orton (10)
Out: Becky Lynch (2)
On the bubble: Aleister Black.
NXT
- Johnny Gargano (1)
- Velveteen Dream (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- Matt Riddle (4)
- Adam Cole (6)
- Io Shirai (UR)
- The Undisputed Era (7)
- Candace LeRae (8)
- Street Profits (9)
- Roderick Strong (10)
Out: Bianca Belair (5)
On the bubble: The Forgotten Sons, ONey Lorcan & Danny Burch