Everybody loves a happy ending, no matter how confusing it may be sometimes.
We walked away from WrestleMania 35 celebrating seven new champions, including satisfying conclusions to the three biggest matches of the night. Becky Lynch won it all, Kofi Kingston realized a dream not many have before him, and Seth Rollins put down the beast.
WWE kicked off Mania with Rollins’ victory. After several minutes of a Brock Lesnar beatdown, Rollins got in a lowblow with the referee down, and hit three Black Out stomps to put Lesnar away.
In the middle of the show, Kofi and Bryan put on the match of the night — serious match of the year candidate as well — to become just the second black WWE Champion, and the first born in Africa. (Mark Henry, Ron Simmons and Booker T are also world champions, but they never held the actual WWF/WWE title.)
In the main event, Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey in what was a pretty controversial finish. Rousey’s shoulders weren’t down when the referee started counting the three, which left many confused when the match suddenly ended. It was a weird finish to an otherwise good match. But we got the winner we wanted, and that’s all that matters going forward.
So what’s next? It’s the new year for WWE. The superstar shakeup is next week.
Who will shift shows, who will get called up from NXT, and who could be a surprise return? Here are some quick thoughts on what we could or should see going forward:
• I think The Revival and The Usos recently losing their tag team titles is a sign they could be switching shows. That’s a shame, because I want to see them on the same show.
• A title-swap would be great again. Samoa Joe back on Raw is fun, and putting Finn Balor on SmackDown creates exciting new matchups for him. I’d love to see Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura and A.J. Styles going for his IC title.
• You know the weird buzzard in the smoking box we saw on Raw and SmackDown this past week? That could either be a returning Bray Wyatt, or another layer to whatever weird thing Mojo Rawley is doing.
• Becky Lynch will be on both shows every week. I hope she defends both women's titles at the same time, meaning she wrestles two title matches per pay per view. It'll be fun to watch her win the first few, but then we see the emotional and physical toll wear on her. It'll create some awesome storytelling, and when she eventually loses one or both, it won't make her look weak. It would be a great way to build up a new heel champ on either show as well. That being said, I'm excited for the potential of Lacey Evans fighting for one of those championships.
• Undisputed Era should not come up yet. I think you have a great story to tell down in NXT where they either unite to dominate the brand again, or they show signs toward a fracture that culminates at a summer TakeOver with a fatal fourway match. A power struggle for group leader would be great.
• Paige teased an impressive women's tag team on SmackDown for next week to face The IIconics. I think it's going to be Sky Pirates — Io Shirai and Kairi Sane.
• I would love to see their be either a bidding war for Aleister Black and Ricochet, or they decide to split them up. If they split them up, Black goes to SmackDown and Ricochet goes to Raw.
• They split up the Boss 'n' Hug Connection, forcing Sasha Banks and Bayley to have to fight their respective ways back to being top singles contenders. Could be a great side women's program.
• Other moves I think will happen: The Miz, Naomi, Mandy Rose and Asuka will go to Raw; Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre and Riott Squad to SmackDown. Lars Sullivan will go to Raw as well. As for NXT callups, either Forgotten Sons or Street Prophets get the call up.
WWE Power Rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 wrestlers and tag teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
This week, I’ll do a special list of the 10 best performers, win or lose, from WrestleMania 35 and NXT TakeOver: New York. Regular rankings will start back up next week after the Superstar Shakeup.
- Kofi Kingston
- Johnny Gargano
- Daniel Bryan
- Pete Dunne
- Seth Rollins
- Becky Lynch
- Adam Cole
- Aleister Black & Ricochet
- Velveteen Dream
- Elias