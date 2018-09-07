Reports came out earlier this week that Daniel Bryan and the WWE have reached a contract agreement.
Bryan, in the midst of the one of the best returns to pro wrestling in history, had the ultimate advantage in negotiations. He could sign with the biggest company in the world – a place he’s been at since 2009 – or take advantage of the boom in companies such as Ring of Honor or New Japan. His price tag would have been huge, his matchups would have been limitless and the schedule would favor the father and husband.
But he chose WWE for a reason.
Perhaps it’s the loyalty the company had toward Bryan when he suffered the concussion that once ended his career. Perhaps its the medical team that put the dollar signs behind them and ensured the health and safety of one of their own superstars. Bryan has been in a good place with WWE for the better part of his tenure there. He’s one of its top stars, and his story at WrestleMania 30 was one of the best in recent history.
WWE also has the money and the flexibility to give Bryan the schedule he wants. They also have the medical team that kept him safe in case anything ever goes wrong again. And also, his wife, Brie Bella, is in the middle of a return, and it’s safe to say those two love working together.
That’s why WWE needs to capitalize on Daniel Bryan, his return, and his longevity.
WWE may be confident that he’s fit and able, but there’s a good chance they still put him through tests after his matches. That precaution, whether it’s still going on or not, is a sign that there are some uncertainties.
Bryan has had to relinquish both the WWE World Championship and the Intercontinental Championship prior to his first retirement due to injuries. You’ve seen that type of injury history hamper other stars in the past from holding titles again.
The fans don’t care about whether Bryan would be in a position to relinquish a championship a third straight time. And WWE shouldn’t either.
Right now, Bryan is in the middle of an incredible storyline with The Miz that has gone back more than seven years. Both superstars have dragged their wives into the mix as well. And at the Hell in a Cell pay per view, it’ll be the Danielson’s vs. the Mizanins.
I’ve said numerous times on this blog that Miz should win this mini feud with Bryan, and then go on to challenge A.J. Styles for the WWE Championship. A title surrounding Miz and Bryan would be the perfect story to end with Bryan as champion at WrestleMania.
The story is easy for WWE to write and easy for casual fans to follow along. And the symbolism of Bryan winning his first WWE title in nearly five years to the day since his incredible moment in New Orleans is the perfect ending.
It shouldn’t stop there either. A lengthy title run, one that Bryan never got the chance to have, is everything he deserves. By being WWE Champion, he can naturally work a lesser schedule too, showing up to the TV for more segments than matches. Styles already does that and he’s rightfully the “face that runs the place” on SmackDown Live.
Because WWE never knows when this could end for Bryan. He could very well have a long career before hanging it up on his own terms. But it could end once again. WWE owes it to Bryan to give him that opportunity, and Bryan deserves that spot again after the hard work he put in.
Weekly power rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 on each main show in WWE.
Monday Night Raw (Sept. 3)
- Roman Reigns (1)
- Braun Strowman (2)
- Seth Rollins (3)
- Ronda Rousey (4)
- Dolph Ziggler (7)
- Drew McIntyre (9)
- Dean Ambrose (5)
- Finn Balor (6)
- Bobby Lashley (10)
- Baron Corbin (UR)
Out: B-Team (8)
On the bubble: Authors of Pain, Baron Corbin.
SmackDown Live (Sept. 4)
- A.J. Stykes (1)
- Samoa Joe (2)
- The Miz (3)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (4)
- The New Day (5)
- Charlotte Flair (7)
- Daniel Bryan (6)
- Becky Lynch (10)
- Randy Orton (8)
- Jeff Hardy (9)
On the bubble: Andrade “Cien” Almas, The Bar.
NXT (Sept. 5)
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Ricochet (2)
- Johnny Gargano (3)
- Moustache Mountain (4)
- Undispute Era (5)
- Adam Cole (6)
- Velveteen Dream (7)
- Pete Dunne (8)
- Kairi Sane (9)
- Shayna Baszler (10)
On the bubble: War Machine.