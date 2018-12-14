This Sunday will be the final pay per view of 2018 for WWE. TLC — which stands for the polar opposite of “tender, love and care” — will air live on the WWE Network from San Jose, California.
The 12-match card features plenty of uses for tables, ladders and chairs – and in some cases, a combination of all three! Six championships are on the line, and the final of the Mixed Match Challenge will determine who No. 30 participant will be in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches in the new year.
It also appears Braun Strowman will be able to compete against Baron Corbin in a match that could drastically change the landscape of Monday Night Raw. If Corbin wins, he will become the permanent general manager. And if Strowman wins, he will receive another title opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.
But the best part about this show is the use of tables, ladders and chairs.
Gimmick pay per views often get looked down on because, despite their name depicting as such, there doesn’t really seem to be any use of gimmicks. Extreme Rules was guilty of this in July, featuring only two extreme rules matches — one being a tables match — out of a 12-match card. Even at Hell in a Cell this year, only twice was the cage lowered.
But this Sunday, we will have two TCL matches, a ladder match, a tables match and a chairs match. And there is no doubt that during the triple threat SmackDown tag team championship match that we’ll see weapons used.
Here’s a look at this Sunday’s show:
Mixed Match Challenge final: Fabulous Truth (R-Truth & Carmella) vs. Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox)
Talk about a pair of mixed matches. In an injury-riddled tournament, it’s nice to see the healthy teams actually make it to the final. The winners get the No. 30 spot in their respective Royal Rumble, which is kind of a bummer that we lose the fun with that entrant.
Prediction: I’m convinced Truth and Mella will win just so Truth can come out at No. 30 during the wrong Royal Rumble. And that’s fine. No. 30 doesn’t mean they’re winning their respective matches. It’ll be a funny moment, and the tournament win is a reward for Truth’s hard work in this company.
Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
Murphy has done a nice job as champ. Alexander is very good, however.
Prediction: I like Cedric, so I think he wins.
Tables match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott
Riott is just evil, tormenting Nattie over the death of her father. She stooped pretty low when she snapped The Anvil’s sunglasses, but went to new depths when she vowed to put Nattie through a table that has Anvil’s likeness on it. That’s cruel. I hope Nattie kicks her butt.
Prediction: WWE can’t sink so low and not have there be some retribution. Natalya puts Riott through a different table. That is, I hope.
Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
This match is for the rights to be king of Ireland. OK, not really, but this is certainly a matchup I’m going to thoroughly enjoy.
Prediction: Balor wins thanks to a distraction from Dolph Ziggler.
Ladder match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
This is a weird match, because there will be a guitar hung above the ring. But the match won’t end once it’s retrieved, just that the first to obtain it can use it as a weapon. I never really liked these types of matches. They’re a little too much like the old (insert item here)-on-a-poll matches, which ere horrible Vince Russo (no relation) creations in the 90s.
Prediction: Elias will get the guitar, but Lio Rush will find a way to get it in Lashley’s hands, who will win.
TLC match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
As I said above, this match has great implications on the future of Raw. If Corbin wins, we’re doomed. But if Strowman wins, he gets another crack at Lesnar.
Prediction: I don’t doubt Strowman wins. But the question is whether this will be a lengthy match or not. I don’t think he’s fully healthy, but he’s capable of hitting a quick powerslam, crush Corbin and win the match.
Raw Women’s Championship match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax
This feud. … Man, it’s been a bore. Neither have cut very good promos, and Jax screamed at us for no reason this past Monday. Fortunately, their first go-around was very good and I don’t doubt the second match will be just as good.
Prediction: Rousey retains.
Intercontinental Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
I’ve written about this feud extensively already. It’s kind of shocking this match is not going to be decided with tables, ladders or chairs involved. But it doesn’t need the gimmick to enhance it.
Prediction: Ambrose wins the championship.
Chairs match: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton
Orton unmasked Mysterio a few weeks ago, and attempted to do it again. The two veterans tell a great story out of the ring, and will tell an even better one inside it. This match is going to be brutal.
Prediction: Orton wins.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
I will watch any combination of these three teams wrestle forever and not get sick of it.
Prediction: The Usos win.
WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. A.J. Styles
This is another match where I’m kind of surprised there isn’t anything added to it. These two have wrestled twice already under normal stipulations. A ladder match would have been something else. But, this should hopefully be the end of this feud.
Prediction: Bryan retains.
Triple-threat TLC match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
This is perhaps the reason the WWE Championship match won’t have a gimmick. This should also be the main event of the show. There isn’t a feud or storyline better, and Lynch is quite honestly one of the hottest wrestlers in the world at the moment.
Prediction: Lynch retains after Charlotte takes out herself and Asuka with a moonsault off the ladder.
Weekly power rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 on each main show in WWE.
Monday Night Raw (Dec. 10)
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Drew McIntyre (2)
- Ronda Rousey (3)
- Seth Rollins (4)
- Dean Ambrose (5)
- Bobby Lashley (6)
- AOP (7)
- Finn Balor (8)
- Elias (9)
- Nia Jax (10)
On the bubble: Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin.
SmackDown Live (Dec. 11)
- Daniel Bryan (1)
- Becky Lynch (2)
- A.J. Styles (3)
- The Bar (4)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (5)
- The Miz (6)
- Samoa Joe (7)
- Randy Orton (8)
- Asuka (10)
- Jeff Hardy (9)
On the bubble: Rusev, The Usos, The New Day, Charlotte Flair.
NXT (Dec. 12)
- Tommaso Ciampa (1)
- Ricochet (2)
- Aleister Black (3)
- Johnny Gargano (5)
- Shayna Baszler (4)
- Adam Cole (7)
- Undisputed Era (8)
- War Raiders (9)
- Velveteen Dream (6)
- Kairi Sane (10)
On the bubble: Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle.