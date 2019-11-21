Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Stephen Glavin, 54, of Teaneck, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and endangering welfare of children Nov. 3.
Jillian H. Vogelman, 25, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Nov. 3.
Stephen D. Meyers Jr., 29, of Woodbine, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension Nov. 4.
Erik V. Heiselmoyer, 27, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with wrongful impersonating and hindering apprehension Nov. 4.
Arianna J. Torres, 20, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Nov. 5.
Alexander Rosario, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 7.
Kathryn D. Lundy, 29, of Lanoka Harbor, was arrested and charged with DWI Nov. 7.
Chloe E. Ahrns, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Nov. 7.
Tyron K. Forrest, 21, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Nov. 8.
Freddie M. Williams Jr., 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession/use of CDS and distributing CDS Nov. 9.
Peter R. Bekete, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and hindering apprehension Nov. 9.
Sabrina D. Scott, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing Nov. 9.
Gabriela M. Rivera, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing Nov. 9.
A 15-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of moveable property and criminal mischief on November 3 and arrested and charged with burglary, theft of moveable property and criminal mischief w/ damage Nov. 8.
A 16-year-old male of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS Nov. 4.
A 14-year-old male of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with harassment Nov. 6.
A 15-year-old male of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property Nov. 6.
A 15-year-old male of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with taking means of conveyance and receiving stolen property on Nov. 5 and arrested for receiving stolen property Nov. 6.
A 16-year-old male of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property Nov. 6.
