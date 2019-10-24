Stephan M. Kang, 49, of Cherry Hill, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 12.
Stefan A. Mazur, 28, of Clifton, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Oct. 12.
Hassan S. Ali Jr., 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of CDS on Oct. 10.
Braulio J. Garcia, 24, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Oct. 10.
Shannon M. Foster, 24, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest on Oct. 6.
Anthony M. Dalton, 22, of Estell Manor, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of CDS, resisting arrest and obstructing administration of law on Oct. 6.
A 16-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief with damage on Oct. 7.
